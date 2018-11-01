How to watch Oregon vs. UCLA: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Oregon vs. UCLA football game
Who's Playing
Oregon Ducks (home) vs. UCLA Bruins (away)
Current records: Oregon 5-3; UCLA 2-6
What to Know
UCLA have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Oregon at 7:30 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for UCLA last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 41-10 walloping at Utah's hands. UCLA's defeat came about despite a quality game from Joshua Kelley, who rushed for 90 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries. If you haven't heard Kelley's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past three games.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Oregon, but luck did not. They proved to be too much for Arizona, winning handily 44-15. Oregon was down by 37-8 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
UCLA didn't have too much trouble with Oregon the last time the two teams met as they won 31-14. The rematch might be a little tougher for UCLA since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium, Oregon
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Ducks are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Bruins.
This season, Oregon is 2-4-1 against the spread. As for UCLA, they are 3-5-0 against the spread
Series History
UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - UCLA Bruins 31 vs. Oregon Ducks 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
MTSU vs. Western Kentucky odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's MTSU vs. Western Kentucky game 10,000 times
-
Candidates to replace Durkin at Maryland
Assistants from top programs and underrated coaches could find their way to the Terps job this...
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
The athletic intuition of Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa is ready for his closeup in Death Valley, one of college football's most hostile...
-
Michigan vs. Penn State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football.
-
Pitt vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Virginia vs. Pitt game 10,000 times