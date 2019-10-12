How to watch Purdue vs. Maryland: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. Maryland (away)

Current Records: Purdue 1-4-0; Maryland 3-2-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Maryland and Purdue will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Maryland doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Terrapins were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They steamrolled Rutgers 48-7. Among those leading the charge for Maryland was RB Anthony McFarland, who rushed for 87 yards and two TDs on seven carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was McFarland's 80-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Purdue has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their game against Penn State last week making it three winless games in a row. Purdue found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 35-7 punch to the gut against Penn State. The Boilermakers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.

Maryland's win lifted them to 3-2 while Purdue's loss dropped them down to 1-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Boilermakers are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 50.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Boilermakers, the Terrapins rank 12th in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 27 on the season. So the Purdue squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.