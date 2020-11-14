Who's Playing

No. 23 Northwestern @ Purdue

Current Records: Northwestern 3-0; Purdue 2-0

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Northwestern is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Wildcats beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 21-13 on Saturday. Northwestern's RB Drake Anderson filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown. Anderson had some trouble finding his footing against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Purdue was able to grind out a solid victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini last week, winning 31-24. Purdue got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was WR David Bell out in front catching nine passes for one TD and 122 yards.

Purdue's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DE Derrick Barnes and CB Cam Allen.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Wildcats going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Northwestern is now a perfect 3-0 while the Boilermakers sit at 2-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northwestern enters the contest with only one passing touchdown allowed, good for fifth best in the nation. Purdue is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 16th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -116

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northwestern have won four out of their last five games against Purdue.