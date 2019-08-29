How to watch Rutgers vs. Massachusetts: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Rutgers (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)

Last Season Records: Rutgers 1-11-0; Massachusetts 4-8-0;

What to Know

Massachusetts and Rutgers will face off at 7:15 p.m. ET Aug. 30 at SHI Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Massachusetts (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 1-11 year, Rutgers is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Massachusetts was 14th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 298.1 on average. But Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, closing the season allowing only 186.70 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Since the experts predict a loss, Massachusetts will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium, New Jersey

SHI Stadium, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 15.5 point favorite against the Minutemen.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Scarlet Knights, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 13 point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.