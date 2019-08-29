How to watch Rutgers vs. Massachusetts: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Rutgers vs. Massachusetts football game
Who's Playing
Rutgers (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)
Last Season Records: Rutgers 1-11-0; Massachusetts 4-8-0;
What to Know
Massachusetts and Rutgers will face off at 7:15 p.m. ET Aug. 30 at SHI Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Massachusetts (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 1-11 year, Rutgers is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Massachusetts was 14th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 298.1 on average. But Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, closing the season allowing only 186.70 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
Since the experts predict a loss, Massachusetts will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: SHI Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.00
Odds
The Scarlet Knights are a big 15.5 point favorite against the Minutemen.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Scarlet Knights, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 13 point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
Watch This Game Live
-
SEC adds sideline monitor to review
The SEC has added a new visual element to its video replay review process beginning Thursday...
-
Cincinnati vs. UCLA odds, Vegas picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of the UCLA Bruins
-
Best Week 1 college football picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times