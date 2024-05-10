All around the NFL over the next couple of weeks, teams will gather their rookies for minicamp. It's an opportunity to get them acclimated to what will be expected of them during the offseason program and then training camp, and to begin the process of installing their offensive and defensive systems.

Obviously, one would imagine that the head coach would be an important part of that process. That's why it's notable Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell -- widely considered one of the most impactful coaches in the NFL -- will miss his team's rookie minicamp for personal reasons, according to the Detroit Free Press.

They will presumably lean on coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn for the systematic stuff, and the position coaches for things like individual drills.

In the grand scheme of things, Campbell missing a few days of the offseason program is unlikely to have much of an effect on Detroit's 2024 season. Campbell's Lions have shown improvement with each passing season he has been in Detroit, going from 3-13-1 to 9-8 and then 12-5, with a trip to the NFC Championship game last year.

They have set themselves up well for the future with the weapons they have surrounding Jared Goff on offense, while adding several pieces (including rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.) to hopefully take the defense to another level after it faltered down the stretch of last season. But those rookies will now be getting their first introduction to training and practice without the head coach, which is at least worth noting.