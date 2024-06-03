Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, could be getting an facelift soon. Tepper Sports & Entertainment have proposed upgrades to Bank of America Stadium, while keeping it in the same location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The goal of the project is to "enhance the fan and player experience, modernize infrastructure, and continue to deliver world-class sports and entertainment to Charlotte and the region for years to come, all while driving billions in economic impact for the city."

The renovation highlights include new seats, improved accessibility, safety and security enhancements, a "reimagined South Lawn Pavilion," upgraded restrooms, exterior enhancements and a reduction to the stadium's impact on the environment. The exterior will be reminiscent of a park with video boards for watch parties and an upgraded sound system.

The city of Charlotte would be responsible for paying a fixed investment of $650 million over the term of the deal and Tepper Sports would pay $688 million, $117 million of which was invested beforehand. Of the $571 million remaining, $421 million would be for capital improvements, while $150 million would go towards the renovation. The renovations would not require new or increased taxes and will be funded by "existing hospitality and tourism tax resources," according to the press release.

Charlotte City Council will discuss the proposal over the next few weeks.

"Bank of America Stadium has been a special place for our Panthers, and now Charlotte FC, fans for nearly 30 years," Panthers president Kristi Coleman said. "While Bank of America Stadium has solid infrastructure, investments are needed to ensure that our decades-old venue continues to deliver the best experience for our players, fans, and community."

The stadium has been home of the Panthers since 1996.