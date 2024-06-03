The big waves of 2024 NFL free agency are in the rear view, but even as many teams kick off minicamps in the lead-up to the new season, there are plenty of notable veterans still available. And now that many teams have gained additional salary cap space due to post-June 1 cuts, some of which were designated earlier in the offseason, it's possible a few of the remaining unsigned players could garner fresh interest on the open market.

Which free agents, in particular, could resurface as potential targets? Here are some of the most notable:

The former Tennessee Titans starter is best-suited for a No. 2 role, which may or may not be something he's ready to fully accept, but with 150-plus career starts, he offers loads of experience as pocket-passing insurance.

Injuries dinged him late in his Las Vegas Raiders run, but when active and involved as a slot receiver, Renfrow has proven fairly reliable, posting a 74.1% catch rate for his career. He could still excel as a depth piece.

Once heralded as one of the top route-running starters at his position, Thomas has played just 20 games the last four seasons. But he was fairly effective when healthy in 2023 and still boasts solid size as a perimeter target.

He's not necessarily a traditional wideout, but entering a season in which the NFL is set to roll out a completely overhauled kickoff play incentivizing returns, his extensive experience as a return man could be valuable.

A cap casualty approaching his mid-30s, Thomas may not be a long-term solution at tight end, but he approached 500 yards for a mercurial Washington Commanders offense in 2023 and has been a decent pass catcher.

Cornerback is a volatile position, especially as players reach their 30s, but Howard still has a ball-hawking resume (29 career interceptions) that could intrigue. He's had at least 12 pass breakups in four straight seasons.

He's no spring chicken at 33 and missed extensive time from 2020-2021, but the former New England Patriots star flashed his vintage shutdown qualities for the Dallas Cowboys. He's got 150-plus career starts under his belt.

Injuries have prevented Jackson from playing a full season since 2018, but the former New York Giants starter was solid as a cover man when in the lineup. He also has return experience from earlier in his career.

One of the game's steadiest secondary roamers during his Denver Broncos run, Simmons has 30 career picks and 60-plus pass deflections. The biggest question is whether he can stay at top speed going on 31.

Jamal Adams is the bigger name to be exiled from the Seattle Seahawks' porous secondary, but Diggs was more durable and reliable on the back end, missing not a single game as a converted corner from 2020-2023.