Mandatory minicamp begins for 10 NFL teams today. The reality is that this stage of the calendar has little bearing on the eventual careers of rookies across the league but there are some with a bit more to prove as veterans and rookies come together for the first time.

Here is a look at eight players with the most to prove in mandatory minicamps:

1. QB Bo Nix, Broncos (Round 1, No. 12 overall)

There is little more that can be said about Denver's selection of Bo Nix. The organization has made a steep investment in the player and desperately needs him to be a success and set a positive trajectory for the next decade-plus. It is a difficult division to rise quickly, considering the presence of quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes.

T'Vondre Sweat is going to be under a microscope following his DWI arrest shortly before the draft. Tennessee did a lot of independent research on the player and felt comfortable picking him at the top of his range, but that does not change the fact that all eyes will be on him until he establishes a line of personal credit in the NFL. Fortunately for him, he will be lining up next to Jeffery Simmons, who has overcome his own youthful adversity.

3. OT Jordan Morgan, Packers (Round 1, No. 25 overall)

First and foremost, where will Jordan Morgan play? If it is left tackle as presumed, then he will be competing with incumbent starter Rasheed Walker to replace successful veteran David Bakhtiari. Green Bay introduced itself as an emerging contender in the NFC last season as its youth began to come of age. If the Packers can get reliable play at left tackle, then there are not many blemishes on that roster.

4. OT Tyler Guyton, Cowboys (Round 1, No. 29 overall)

Tyler Guyton will be making the transition from right tackle to left tackle. It can be done, but it is also not a given that success will follow. He has the athleticism for this type of move to even be possible. The Cowboys will also be breaking in first-year center starter Brock Hoffman along an offensive line that now features three former first-round picks.

5. CB Cooper DeJean, Eagles (Round 2, No. 40 overall)

The pressure is off of Cooper DeJean to produce, having fallen out of the first round, but he will want to prove himself to his peers and the rest of the league that he deserved to be taken much sooner. The Iowa product is a versatile talent with no guaranteed immediate playing time, considering the presence of veterans Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. DeJean's best opportunity to prove himself will likely come before the season as he competes for a larger role.

6. OT JC Latham, Titans (Round 1, No. 7 overall)

Similar to Guyton, JC Latham will be making the transition from right tackle to left tackle. Latham did start at left tackle in high school but he is obviously a bit removed from that experience. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan has experience in this type of situation, having aided in Jedrick Wills' transition. The world knew that Tennessee was going to use the No. 7 overall selection on a left tackle so now Latham is tasked with proving the organization correct.

Michael Penix Jr. will be the guy in the short-term because Kirk Cousins has not been cleared to return from his injury; that is expected to happen before training camp. Penix is not expected to see meaningful playing time in at least one and possibly two years but he may be out to prove critics of his selection -- of which there were many -- wrong.

8. OT Amarius Mims, Bengals (Round 1, No. 18 overall)

The biggest concern with Amarius Mims coming into the draft was his lack of availability. Mims became a first-round selection despite starting just eight games for the Bulldogs. He was named the starting right tackle coming into the season but was limited by a high-ankle sprain. Cincinnati is projected to start Orlando Brown and Trent Brown at both tackle spots but Mims just needs to stay healthy and continue his development.