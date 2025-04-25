The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off from Green Bay on Thursday night with the first round. To the surprise of nobody, Miami's Cam Ward was selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans. However, some may be surprised to see Colorado's Shedeur Sanders still on the board as Day 2 begins on Friday night.

Sanders was not selected on Thursday as just two quarterbacks (Ward and Jaxson Dart) were taken in the first round.

There are always a lot of good prospects available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, Sanders included. Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 2 picks from Friday night. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the day on Friday to get the latest grades from Day 2.

Where will Sanders land? What other quarterbacks will be taken on Day 2? These questions will be answered on Friday in Green Bay.

The fortunes of teams can change thanks to the draft and so can the betting market and Super Bowl odds. What happens the next few days could contribute to that.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get all the latest grades. If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick in our live blog and all the trades in our trade tracker.

33. Browns: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Grade: A

Fun, do-everything linebacker with immense range and big-time tackling reliability. Flashes of coverage instincts and ball skills too. Instincts through the roof. Can get baited by play-action. Really fun pairing with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at second level.

34. Texans: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa St.

Grade: A-

Size, smoothness, athleticism reminiscent of Courtland Sutton. Big-time combine workout. Not as dominant at the catch point. Solid, not tremendous post-catch. But runs crisp routes in a large frame for C.J. Stroud. Really fun, towering presence alongside Nico Collins. Sensible position to address here.

35. Seahawks (from Titans): Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Grade: A

What a tremendous selection here for Seattle. Big, uber-explosive safety and deceptive deep-coverage skills. Not just a box safety. Instincts and ball skills are awesome. Can take some bad angles to the roof. But crazy range. And on the draft pick trade chart, this was actually an underpayment. Fun for Mike Macdonald.

