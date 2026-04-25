For the two-plus months between the end of the NFL season and the start of the NFL Draft, the major focus -- by a huge margin -- is on the top of the draft. No. 1 overall. Then the top 10. Then the top 32. Day 1 is what everyone wants to talk about, and rightfully so. These are the biggest names, the best performers, the players most likely to become stars.

But Day 2 is crucial to finding value in that next tier of prospects -- the players who, for one reason or another, weren't quite able to sneak into the first round. Maybe it's their position. Maybe it's that the tape, production, traits and projections didn't all align. Maybe it's that they went to a small school. Whatever the reason, there's tons and tons of talent available on Friday night.

Fred Warner was a third-round pick. He's been the best off-ball linebacker in the NFL almost ever since. The 2025 All-Pro first team featured six former second- or third-round selections. It's not really about selecting stars -- if it happens, great -- but finding players who can be starters and major contributors. The best teams make the most of these early-middle selections.

Here are five who not only did a nice job making the most of Day 2, but surpassed their Day 1 performance, given relative value.

(NOTE: The six teams who entered the draft with no first-round picks -- the Packers, Bengals, Colts, Jaguars, Falcons and Broncos -- were not considered for this exercise.)

Pittsburgh Steelers

To say the Steelers' opening night of the draft in their own city didn't go well is putting it lightly. They called Makai Lemon to tell him they were selecting him, thinking the Cowboys were taking a defender at No. 20. As it turned out, the Eagles actually traded up to No. 20 to take Lemon. Awkward!

There's nothing inherently wrong with the Iheanachor pick. He's new to football (began playing in 2021), but the potential is sky-high. The combination of physical stature and physical skills is rare. He's a project, and maybe that doesn't fit Aaron Rodgers' timeline perfectly. But considering Pittsburgh still doesn't know if Rodgers is coming back, I actually like that Pittsburgh didn't tie its pick to Rodgers' future.

Day 2 was strong. It started with Bernard, a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none wide receiver. He can play anywhere, he's dependable, and he should contribute right away -- just a good football player. Allar was once a ballyhooed recruit and viewed as a potential future top pick. Mike McCarthy has done good work developing talented quarterbacks before. Maybe Allar can be a starter one day. Maybe he'll be a valuable backup. It's worth them finding out.

Everette should fit right in as a physical cornerback with an outstanding size/speed/skill combo, and he can learn from Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean. Dunker brings major nastiness to the middle of the offensive line, and how can we not love the mullet??

2026 NFL Draft grades, picks analysis for Round 2: Steelers grab 'A+' for WR, Bears get 'D+' for reaching Mike Renner

Cleveland Browns

When your wins don't come on the field, they'd better come in the draft. For the Browns, that's very much been the case. Their Day 1 was very, very good -- they were able to trade back and still get the top offensive lineman off the board in Fano, and Concepcion is a lot of fun -- meaning their Day 2 had to be truly outstanding to land on this list.

It was.

Boston was a projected first-round pick. He's huge (6-foot-4 and 210 pounds) and moves well. He can win deep, but he can also be a possession-based receiver, too. He has the huge wingspan and strong hands that can turn 50-50 balls to 80-20 balls in his favor. I love the pick, and he and Concepcion provide strong complementary skill sets.

I love the McNeil-Warren pick even more. Another projected first-rounder, McNeil-Warren has great range and can be a heat-seeking missile when ball carriers come into his area (nine career forced fumbles). He's a major talent on a majorly talented defense.

Barber is a strong run blocker, and the Browns -- who are completely overhauling their offensive line -- did well to grab a guy who could play guard or tackle.

CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner has handed out grades in the "A" range for all five of Cleveland's picks so far, and they still have four fifth-round selections and a seventh-rounder to come.

Philadelphia Eagles

Day Selections Day 1 WR Makai Lemon (No. 20) Day 2 TE Eli Stowers (No. 54), OT Markel Bell (No. 68), traded for Jonathan Greenard

Again, when you have as good of a Day 1 as the Eagles did, you have to do something truly special on Day 2 to make this list. The Eagles' special move? Acquiring Greenard, a standout pass rusher who received a four-year, $100 million extension in his new home. Greenard had 12 sacks and a 15.9% pressure rate in 2024. He had an outstanding 18.1% pressure rate in 2025, which was cut short due to injury.

Then you add in the picks. I was a big fan of Lemon, and I am a big fan of adding Stowers in the second round. A former quarterback, Stowers is an intriguing receiving tight end who could be Dallas Goedert's successor, but not before he learns a lot from the stalwart veteran. Bell is a massive human being who could be Lane Johnson's successor but, again, not before soaking up a ton of knowledge from him. The Eagles got better in the short and long terms.

Howie Roseman just keeps nailing it. He's uber-aggressive, and the Eagles let him be uber-aggressive. It's just a well-run organization on display again.

Seattle Seahawks

Day Selections Day 1 RB Jadarian Price (No. 32) Day 2 S Bud Clark (No. 64), CB Julian Neal (No. 96)

I'm not saying there was nowhere to go but up for the world champions on Day 2, but it wasn't that far off. Seahawks GM John Schneider openly admitted he wanted to trade down to recoup some draft capital, but, unable to find a partner, drafted for need at No. 32. Price could prove to be a good player, but he also might have been available at No. 64. He almost certainly would have been available several picks after No. 32. But no trade partner emerged, and the Seahawks drafted Mike Renner's No. 62 player at No. 32.

They fared better Friday. Clark will be one of the older rookies in the class, but his range, ballhawking (15 career interceptions) and smarts will fit in well. Neal has good size and athleticism, and he really showed well in his final season at Arkansas. We'll give Mike Macdonald the benefit of the doubt when it comes to getting the best out of his defensive backs.

2026 NFL Draft team grades: Report cards for all 32 teams after three rounds Carter Bahns

Buffalo Bills

Day Selections Day 1 Traded out of the Nos. 26, 28 and 31 picks Day 2 EDGE T.J. Parker (No. 35), CB Davison Igbinosun (No. 62)

The Bills traded back not once, not twice -- but three times Thursday and replenished significant draft capital. Then they drafted a player they very well could have taken in the first round. The sentiment you'll hear often with Parker is that he was better early in his career than he was in 2025, but that was the case with Clemson pretty much across the board. Parker has some versatility, he's good against the run (where the Bills struggled most in 2025), and he seems to have another level or two to unlock as a pass rusher. He's only 21 years old, too.

Igbinosun was a bit of a divisive prospect. He has the size/speed/skill in bunches, but he also committed penalties in bunches. New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and secondary coach Joe Danna have work to do, but you can't teach the tools. There's a chance that a legit Super Bowl contender came away with two early starters on defense here.

Just missed the cut: Dolphins, Rams, Vikings, Saints