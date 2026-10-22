Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom claims he was denied entry into Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday night. Freedom posted a video on social media after he declined to sit in a private suite offered to him by the Dream and State Farm Arena after he raised concerns about his safety.

"Enes Kanter Freedom has contacted federal, state and local authorities, the WNBA, the Atlanta Dream and State Farm Arena officials to express concerns about his personal safety during his planned attendance at Game 3 of the WNBA Finals tonight," State Farm Arena said in a statement before Wednesday's game. "The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority."

"Following consultations with the WNBA, Dream ownership, State Farm Arena leadership and security officials, we have directed Mr. Freedom to watch tonight's game from a private luxury suite. This arrangement is intended to address his security concerns and help provide a safe and positive experience for him and other guests. The suite will have additional security and will be his designated viewing location for the game. State police have also assigned an officer to Mr. Freedom at his request."

In a video posted to social media prior to tip-off, Freedom claimed that arena security was "banning us from our purchased seats." A State Farm Arena public relations official, per ESPN, said Freedom "was offered the suite for his safety and he rejected it."

"I just got kicked out of a WNBA game for the second time in a row for supporting WOMEN!" Freedom wrote.

Chicago Sky owner responds to Enes Kanter Freedom's free speech lawsuit: 'Meritless and frivolous' Jack Maloney

Freedom, who played in the NBA from 2011-22, has spent months proclaiming to be eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft along with fellow former NBA player Royce White, and using social media to become part of the conversation around transgender athletes. The WNBA became a battleground for the debate after comments by Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. Freedom and White both claim to identify as women.

In August, Freedom was ejected from a Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game after getting into a verbal altercation with Sky guard Natasha Cloud. He was subsequently banned from Wintrust Arena indefinitely by Sky ownership, but the WNBA did not issue a league-wide ban.

Earlier this week, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a letter to U.S. Rep. Marlin A. Stutzman of Indiana, in which she responded to an inquiry Stutzman and several other representatives sent regarding WNBA eligibility. "With respect to your questions regarding eligibility, only women are eligible to play in the WNBA and the individuals you cite in your letter are both men," Engelbert wrote, referring to Freedom and White.