Round 4 - Pick 101 Jimmy Rolder LB Michigan • Sr • 6'2" / 240 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 10th Buffalo adds a tough linebacker to Jim Leonhard's defense.

Round 4 - Pick 102 Travis Burke OT Memphis • Sr • 6'9" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 9th The Raiders continue building out the offensive line in support of first overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Round 4 - Pick 103 Jalen Farmer IOL Kentucky • Jr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 111th POSITION RNK 13th The Jets fill the void created by Alijah Vera-Tucker's departure in free agency.

Round 4 - Pick 104 Jude Bowry OT Boston College • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 131st POSITION RNK 14th Arizona had a need along the offensive line and will now have thrown multiple resources in that direction.

Round 4 - Pick 105 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy is a top-10 overall prospect in this class if he has a clean bill of health, but that is obviously not the case. His fall is reminiscent of Will Johnson's last year, but he will be a high-impact performer even if only for a shorter period.

Round 4 - Pick 106 Connor Lew IOL Auburn • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Lew is the top center is the draft class when totally healthy, but is returning from a torn ACL.

Round 4 - Pick 107 Brian Parker II IOL Duke • Jr • 6'5" / 309 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 161st POSITION RNK 18th Brian Parker brings athleticism and versatility to Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Round 4 - Pick 108 Kyle Louis LB Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 8th Although listed as a linebacker, Kyle Louis is a versatile talent on defense.

Round 4 - Pick 109 Bryce Lance WR North Dakota State • Sr • 6'3" / 209 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 154th POSITION RNK 25th Trey Lance's younger brother is both tall and athletic. Could he develop into a reliable outlet for Patrick Mahomes?

Round 4 - Pick 110 Jalon Kilgore S South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 132nd POSITION RNK 8th The Bengals continue throwing resources at the defense.

Round 4 - Pick 111 Joe Royer TE Cincinnati • Sr • 6'5" / 247 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 186th POSITION RNK 14th Joe Royer is a tall, field-stretching tight end with which Sean Payton can create mismatches.

Round 4 - Pick 112 Malik Muhammad CB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 182 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 93rd POSITION RNK 13th Dallas continues filling needs on a defense that looks entirely transformed from where it had been Thursday morning.

Round 4 - Pick 113 Dani Dennis-Sutton EDGE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 108th POSITION RNK 16th There is a lot to like about Dani Dennis-Sutton. He has the ideal size for an NFL rusher, good collegiate production, and high-level, verified athletic testing. He is a quality piece to this pass-rush operation.

Round 4 - Pick 114 Keyshaun Elliott LB Arizona State • Sr • 6'2" / 235 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 122nd POSITION RNK 11th The defensive investment continues for Dallas. They acquired Dee Winters via trade but add competition.

Round 4 - Pick 115 Mike Washington Jr. RB Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 228 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 152nd POSITION RNK 8th RUYDS 1070 YDS/ATT 6.4 REYDS 226 TDS 9 Washington is a bigger body who does not sacrifice explosion. He brings a bit of thunder and thunder dynamic with Derrick Henry, but is the eventual replacement for the legendary runner.

Round 4 - Pick 116 Justin Joly TE NC State • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 124th POSITION RNK 7th REC 49 REYDS 489 YDS/REC 10 TDS 7 Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson comes from a Rams offense who uses a lot of two and three tight end sets. Justin Joly is a move option that can create plays in space.

Round 4 - Pick 117 Joshua Josephs EDGE Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 94th POSITION RNK 13th Houston rewarded pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter this offseason, then drafted Kayden McDonald and, in this scenario, Joshua Josephs.

Round 4 - Pick 118 Ephesians Prysock CB Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 10th Detroit adds a tall cornerback for competition.

Round 4 - Pick 119 Zakee Wheatley S Penn State • Sr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 156th POSITION RNK 10th Safety is a need that had been associated with Carolina in the first round, but the Panthers circle back after addressing other needs.

Round 4 - Pick 120 Sam Hecht IOL Kansas State • Sr • 6'4" / 300 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 6th Sam Hecht does not have positional versatility, but he can be the center of the future.

Round 4 - Pick 121 VJ Payne S Kansas State • Sr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 207th POSITION RNK 13th Pittsburgh had a ton of picks and is just building out depth on the roster.

Round 4 - Pick 122 Dametrious Crownover OT Texas A&M • Sr • 6'7" / 336 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 153rd POSITION RNK 16th Kaleb McGary retired this offseason and the team signed Jawaan Taylor, but competition is welcome.

Round 4 - Pick 123 Billy Schrauth IOL Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 8th Los Angeles drafted a center and signed Tyler Biadasz, but offensive guard remains a need.

Round 4 - Pick 124 Kamari Ramsey S USC • Jr • 6'0" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 139th POSITION RNK 9th Jacksonville is making the most of its draft that does not feature a first-round pick.

Round 4 - Pick 125 Anez Cooper IOL Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 229th POSITION RNK 28th Although later than anticipated, Buffalo finally addresses the loss of David Edwards in this draft.

Round 4 - Pick 126 Skyler Bell WR Connecticut • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 114th POSITION RNK 17th Buffalo adds another body to its growing receiver room.

Round 4 - Pick 127 Drew Shelton OT Penn State • Sr • 6'5" / 313 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 171st POSITION RNK 17th Drew Shelton provides depth in an integral role for San Francisco.

Round 4 - Pick 128 Garrett Nussmeier QB LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 152nd POSITION RNK 8th Why not take a chance on Garrett Nussmeier at this stage of the draft? Even if he is not the starter, a quality backup is important to whoever is drafted next year.

Round 4 - Pick 129 Nick Barrett DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 118th POSITION RNK 13th Nick Barrett is a professional who holds up well at the point of attack. Chicago gets a personal favorite in the fourth round.

Round 4 - Pick 130 LT Overton DL Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 274 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 196th POSITION RNK 24th Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are no longer in Miami, so LT Overton is the complement to Chop Robinson.

Round 4 - Pick 131 Genesis Smith S Arizona • Jr • 6'2" / 204 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 4th Los Ángeles needs a youthful infusion at safety to go along with the versatile Derwin James.

Round 4 - Pick 132 Will Lee III CB Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 163rd POSITION RNK 19th The Saints add a big body to a young cornerback room.

Round 4 - Pick 133 Deion Burks WR Oklahoma • Sr • 5'9" / 188 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 149th POSITION RNK 24th REC 57 REYDS 620 YDS/REC 10.9 TDS 4 Deion Burks has a knack for creating missed tackles in open space. Kyle Shanahan will have no problem deploying him.

Round 4 - Pick 134 Elijah Sarratt WR Indiana • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 101st POSITION RNK 14th REC 65 REYDS 830 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 15 The Fernando Mendoza to Elijah Sarratt connection is renewed in Las Vegas.

Round 4 - Pick 135 Cyrus Allen WR Cincinnati • Sr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 12th REC 51 REYDS 674 YDS/REC 13.2 TDS 13 Indianapolis has hit gold with a tall, fast wide receiver from Cincinnati once. Perhaps lightning can strike twice.

Round 4 - Pick 136 Jadon Canady CB Oregon • Sr • 5'11" / 181 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 12th The Saints add a tough nickel to the room.

Round 4 - Pick 137 Keionte Scott S Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 6th Dallas adds a nickel back to their overhauled defense.

Round 4 - Pick 138 Dalton Johnson S Arizona • Sr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 292nd POSITION RNK 20th Miami had a lot of needs to fill and players taken at this stage will have an opportunity to see the field early.

Round 4 - Pick 139 Bryce Boettcher LB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 232 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 226th POSITION RNK 23rd Bryce Boettcher is a rangy linebacker who plays with his hair on fire. He has the high neck roll, old school aesthetic.