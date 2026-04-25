2026 NFL Round 4 mock draft: Jermod McCoy finally comes off the board, Cowboys continue defensive investment
Let's pinpoint logical landing spots for top available prospects, including best remaining quarterbacks
The first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft are complete and yet less than half of the total selections have been made. The majority of the legwork will occur Saturday, beginning with the fourth round. There are some notable prospects still available for a variety of reasons, including Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy.
There were several prospects taken in last year's fourth round who were contributors: Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike, Giants running back Cam Skattebo, Patriots safety Craig Woodson, Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker and others. Who will be this year's Day 3 steal?
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
2026 NFL Draft essentials
- Rounds 2-3 live blog: Rumors, trades and picks in real time
- Interactive draft tracker: Filter every pick by round, team, position and more
- Live team grades: Instant analysis for every team's draft class
- Round 2 pick grades: Full breakdowns for every second-round selection
- Full draft order: All 257 picks by team
NFL Mock Draft
Round 4
Round 4 - Pick 101
Jimmy Rolder LB
Michigan • Sr • 6'2" / 240 lbs
Buffalo adds a tough linebacker to Jim Leonhard's defense.
Round 4 - Pick 102
Travis Burke OT
Memphis • Sr • 6'9" / 315 lbs
The Raiders continue building out the offensive line in support of first overall pick Fernando Mendoza.
Round 4 - Pick 103
Jalen Farmer IOL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
The Jets fill the void created by Alijah Vera-Tucker's departure in free agency.
Round 4 - Pick 104
Jude Bowry OT
Boston College • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Arizona had a need along the offensive line and will now have thrown multiple resources in that direction.
Round 4 - Pick 105
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
McCoy is a top-10 overall prospect in this class if he has a clean bill of health, but that is obviously not the case. His fall is reminiscent of Will Johnson's last year, but he will be a high-impact performer even if only for a shorter period.
Round 4 - Pick 106
Connor Lew IOL
Auburn • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Lew is the top center is the draft class when totally healthy, but is returning from a torn ACL.
Round 4 - Pick 107
Brian Parker II IOL
Duke • Jr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
Brian Parker brings athleticism and versatility to Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Round 4 - Pick 108
Kyle Louis LB
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Although listed as a linebacker, Kyle Louis is a versatile talent on defense.
Round 4 - Pick 109
Bryce Lance WR
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'3" / 209 lbs
Trey Lance's younger brother is both tall and athletic. Could he develop into a reliable outlet for Patrick Mahomes?
Round 4 - Pick 110
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 210 lbs
The Bengals continue throwing resources at the defense.
Round 4 - Pick 112
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 182 lbs
Dallas continues filling needs on a defense that looks entirely transformed from where it had been Thursday morning.
Round 4 - Pick 113
Dani Dennis-Sutton EDGE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
There is a lot to like about Dani Dennis-Sutton. He has the ideal size for an NFL rusher, good collegiate production, and high-level, verified athletic testing. He is a quality piece to this pass-rush operation.
Round 4 - Pick 114
Arizona State • Sr • 6'2" / 235 lbs
The defensive investment continues for Dallas. They acquired Dee Winters via trade but add competition.
Round 4 - Pick 115
Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 228 lbs
Washington is a bigger body who does not sacrifice explosion. He brings a bit of thunder and thunder dynamic with Derrick Henry, but is the eventual replacement for the legendary runner.
Round 4 - Pick 116
Justin Joly TE
NC State • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson comes from a Rams offense who uses a lot of two and three tight end sets. Justin Joly is a move option that can create plays in space.
Round 4 - Pick 117
Joshua Josephs EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Houston rewarded pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter this offseason, then drafted Kayden McDonald and, in this scenario, Joshua Josephs.
Round 4 - Pick 118
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 210 lbs
Detroit adds a tall cornerback for competition.
Round 4 - Pick 119
Penn State • Sr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Safety is a need that had been associated with Carolina in the first round, but the Panthers circle back after addressing other needs.
Round 4 - Pick 121
VJ Payne S
Kansas State • Sr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Pittsburgh had a ton of picks and is just building out depth on the roster.
Round 4 - Pick 122
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'7" / 336 lbs
Kaleb McGary retired this offseason and the team signed Jawaan Taylor, but competition is welcome.
Round 4 - Pick 123
Billy Schrauth IOL
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Los Angeles drafted a center and signed Tyler Biadasz, but offensive guard remains a need.
Round 4 - Pick 124
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 202 lbs
Jacksonville is making the most of its draft that does not feature a first-round pick.
Round 4 - Pick 125
Anez Cooper IOL
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Although later than anticipated, Buffalo finally addresses the loss of David Edwards in this draft.
Round 4 - Pick 126
Skyler Bell WR
Connecticut • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Buffalo adds another body to its growing receiver room.
Round 4 - Pick 127
Drew Shelton OT
Penn State • Sr • 6'5" / 313 lbs
Drew Shelton provides depth in an integral role for San Francisco.
Round 4 - Pick 128
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Why not take a chance on Garrett Nussmeier at this stage of the draft? Even if he is not the starter, a quality backup is important to whoever is drafted next year.
Round 4 - Pick 129
Nick Barrett DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Nick Barrett is a professional who holds up well at the point of attack. Chicago gets a personal favorite in the fourth round.
Round 4 - Pick 130
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 274 lbs
Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are no longer in Miami, so LT Overton is the complement to Chop Robinson.
Round 4 - Pick 131
Arizona • Jr • 6'2" / 204 lbs
Los Ángeles needs a youthful infusion at safety to go along with the versatile Derwin James.
Round 4 - Pick 132
Will Lee III CB
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
The Saints add a big body to a young cornerback room.
Round 4 - Pick 133
Deion Burks WR
Oklahoma • Sr • 5'9" / 188 lbs
Deion Burks has a knack for creating missed tackles in open space. Kyle Shanahan will have no problem deploying him.
Round 4 - Pick 134
Indiana • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The Fernando Mendoza to Elijah Sarratt connection is renewed in Las Vegas.
Round 4 - Pick 135
Cyrus Allen WR
Cincinnati • Sr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Indianapolis has hit gold with a tall, fast wide receiver from Cincinnati once. Perhaps lightning can strike twice.
Round 4 - Pick 136
Jadon Canady CB
Oregon • Sr • 5'11" / 181 lbs
The Saints add a tough nickel to the room.
Round 4 - Pick 137
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 5'11" / 193 lbs
Dallas adds a nickel back to their overhauled defense.
Round 4 - Pick 138
Arizona • Sr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Miami had a lot of needs to fill and players taken at this stage will have an opportunity to see the field early.
Round 4 - Pick 139
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 232 lbs
Bryce Boettcher is a rangy linebacker who plays with his hair on fire. He has the high neck roll, old school aesthetic.
Round 4 - Pick 140
TCU • Sr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
The Jets add more competition at the linebacker position.