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The first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft are complete and yet less than half of the total selections have been made. The majority of the legwork will occur Saturday, beginning with the fourth round. There are some notable prospects still available for a variety of reasons, including Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy

There were several prospects taken in last year's fourth round who were contributors: Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike, Giants running back Cam Skattebo, Patriots safety Craig Woodson, Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker and others. Who will be this year's Day 3 steal? 

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

2026 NFL Draft essentials

NFL Mock Draft
Round 4
Round 4 - Pick 101
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Jimmy Rolder LB
Michigan • Sr • 6'2" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
103rd
POSITION RNK
10th
Buffalo adds a tough linebacker to Jim Leonhard's defense.
Round 4 - Pick 102
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Travis Burke OT
Memphis • Sr • 6'9" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
79th
POSITION RNK
9th
The Raiders continue building out the offensive line in support of first overall pick Fernando Mendoza.
Round 4 - Pick 103
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Jalen Farmer IOL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
111th
POSITION RNK
13th
The Jets fill the void created by Alijah Vera-Tucker's departure in free agency.
Round 4 - Pick 104
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Jude Bowry OT
Boston College • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
131st
POSITION RNK
14th
Arizona had a need along the offensive line and will now have thrown multiple resources in that direction.
Round 4 - Pick 105
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Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
McCoy is a top-10 overall prospect in this class if he has a clean bill of health, but that is obviously not the case. His fall is reminiscent of Will Johnson's last year, but he will be a high-impact performer even if only for a shorter period.
Round 4 - Pick 106
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Connor Lew IOL
Auburn • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Lew is the top center is the draft class when totally healthy, but is returning from a torn ACL.
Round 4 - Pick 107
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Brian Parker II IOL
Duke • Jr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
161st
POSITION RNK
18th
Brian Parker brings athleticism and versatility to Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Round 4 - Pick 108
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Kyle Louis LB
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
60th
POSITION RNK
8th
Although listed as a linebacker, Kyle Louis is a versatile talent on defense.
Round 4 - Pick 109
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Bryce Lance WR
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'3" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
154th
POSITION RNK
25th
Trey Lance's younger brother is both tall and athletic. Could he develop into a reliable outlet for Patrick Mahomes?
Round 4 - Pick 110
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Jalon Kilgore S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
132nd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Bengals continue throwing resources at the defense.
Round 4 - Pick 111
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Joe Royer TE
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'5" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
186th
POSITION RNK
14th
Joe Royer is a tall, field-stretching tight end with which Sean Payton can create mismatches.
Round 4 - Pick 112
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Malik Muhammad CB
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
93rd
POSITION RNK
13th
Dallas continues filling needs on a defense that looks entirely transformed from where it had been Thursday morning.
Round 4 - Pick 113
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Dani Dennis-Sutton EDGE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
108th
POSITION RNK
16th
There is a lot to like about Dani Dennis-Sutton. He has the ideal size for an NFL rusher, good collegiate production, and high-level, verified athletic testing. He is a quality piece to this pass-rush operation.
Round 4 - Pick 114
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Keyshaun Elliott LB
Arizona State • Sr • 6'2" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
122nd
POSITION RNK
11th
The defensive investment continues for Dallas. They acquired Dee Winters via trade but add competition.
Round 4 - Pick 115
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Mike Washington Jr. RB
Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
152nd
POSITION RNK
8th
RUYDS
1070
YDS/ATT
6.4
REYDS
226
TDS
9
Washington is a bigger body who does not sacrifice explosion. He brings a bit of thunder and thunder dynamic with Derrick Henry, but is the eventual replacement for the legendary runner.
Round 4 - Pick 116
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Justin Joly TE
NC State • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
124th
POSITION RNK
7th
REC
49
REYDS
489
YDS/REC
10
TDS
7
Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson comes from a Rams offense who uses a lot of two and three tight end sets. Justin Joly is a move option that can create plays in space.
Round 4 - Pick 117
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Joshua Josephs EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
94th
POSITION RNK
13th
Houston rewarded pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter this offseason, then drafted Kayden McDonald and, in this scenario, Joshua Josephs.
Round 4 - Pick 118
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Ephesians Prysock CB
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
10th
Detroit adds a tall cornerback for competition.
Round 4 - Pick 119
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Zakee Wheatley S
Penn State • Sr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
156th
POSITION RNK
10th
Safety is a need that had been associated with Carolina in the first round, but the Panthers circle back after addressing other needs.
Round 4 - Pick 120
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Sam Hecht IOL
Kansas State • Sr • 6'4" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
6th
Sam Hecht does not have positional versatility, but he can be the center of the future.
Round 4 - Pick 121
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VJ Payne S
Kansas State • Sr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
207th
POSITION RNK
13th
Pittsburgh had a ton of picks and is just building out depth on the roster.
Round 4 - Pick 122
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Dametrious Crownover OT
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'7" / 336 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
153rd
POSITION RNK
16th
Kaleb McGary retired this offseason and the team signed Jawaan Taylor, but competition is welcome.
Round 4 - Pick 123
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Billy Schrauth IOL
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
8th
Los Angeles drafted a center and signed Tyler Biadasz, but offensive guard remains a need.
Round 4 - Pick 124
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Kamari Ramsey S
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
139th
POSITION RNK
9th
Jacksonville is making the most of its draft that does not feature a first-round pick.
Round 4 - Pick 125
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Anez Cooper IOL
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
229th
POSITION RNK
28th
Although later than anticipated, Buffalo finally addresses the loss of David Edwards in this draft.
Round 4 - Pick 126
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Skyler Bell WR
Connecticut • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
114th
POSITION RNK
17th
Buffalo adds another body to its growing receiver room.
Round 4 - Pick 127
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Drew Shelton OT
Penn State • Sr • 6'5" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
171st
POSITION RNK
17th
Drew Shelton provides depth in an integral role for San Francisco.
Round 4 - Pick 128
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Garrett Nussmeier QB
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
152nd
POSITION RNK
8th
Why not take a chance on Garrett Nussmeier at this stage of the draft? Even if he is not the starter, a quality backup is important to whoever is drafted next year.
Round 4 - Pick 129
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Nick Barrett DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
118th
POSITION RNK
13th
Nick Barrett is a professional who holds up well at the point of attack. Chicago gets a personal favorite in the fourth round.
Round 4 - Pick 130
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LT Overton DL
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
196th
POSITION RNK
24th
Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are no longer in Miami, so LT Overton is the complement to Chop Robinson.
Round 4 - Pick 131
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Genesis Smith S
Arizona • Jr • 6'2" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
4th
Los Ángeles needs a youthful infusion at safety to go along with the versatile Derwin James.
Round 4 - Pick 132
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Will Lee III CB
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
163rd
POSITION RNK
19th
The Saints add a big body to a young cornerback room.
Round 4 - Pick 133
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Deion Burks WR
Oklahoma • Sr • 5'9" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
149th
POSITION RNK
24th
REC
57
REYDS
620
YDS/REC
10.9
TDS
4
Deion Burks has a knack for creating missed tackles in open space. Kyle Shanahan will have no problem deploying him.
Round 4 - Pick 134
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Elijah Sarratt WR
Indiana • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
14th
REC
65
REYDS
830
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
15
The Fernando Mendoza to Elijah Sarratt connection is renewed in Las Vegas.
Round 4 - Pick 135
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Cyrus Allen WR
Cincinnati • Sr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
12th
REC
51
REYDS
674
YDS/REC
13.2
TDS
13
Indianapolis has hit gold with a tall, fast wide receiver from Cincinnati once. Perhaps lightning can strike twice.
Round 4 - Pick 136
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Jadon Canady CB
Oregon • Sr • 5'11" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
82nd
POSITION RNK
12th
The Saints add a tough nickel to the room.
Round 4 - Pick 137
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Keionte Scott S
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 5'11" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
6th
Dallas adds a nickel back to their overhauled defense.
Round 4 - Pick 138
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Dalton Johnson S
Arizona • Sr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
292nd
POSITION RNK
20th
Miami had a lot of needs to fill and players taken at this stage will have an opportunity to see the field early.
Round 4 - Pick 139
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Bryce Boettcher LB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
226th
POSITION RNK
23rd
Bryce Boettcher is a rangy linebacker who plays with his hair on fire. He has the high neck roll, old school aesthetic.
Round 4 - Pick 140
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Kaleb Elarms-Orr LB
TCU • Sr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
137th
POSITION RNK
14th
The Jets add more competition at the linebacker position.