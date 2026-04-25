The first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft are in the books, and it has not disappointed. Only three running backs were selected through 100 picks, which ties for the fewest taken in the first three rounds in the common draft era. Meanwhile, 17 wide receivers were drafted, and nine tight ends. Both represent ties for the most selected through three rounds since 1967.

Let's take a look at some home runs and some head-scratchers from Day 2 of the draft. We are talking about value here. Just because a team drafted a good player early in the second round does not make it a "home run." For example, the Houston Texans scored defensive tackle Kayden McDonald at No. 36 overall. Great player, amazing pick, but not too far from where he was projected. Same with wide receiver Denzel Boston to the Cleveland Browns at No. 39. Here, we are looking at steals and reaches.

We will break down these picks with insight from CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Mike Renner, who graded every single selection on Friday night. Let's start with the home-run picks from the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Home runs from Day 2

Minnesota Vikings LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati (Round 2, pick 51 )

Not to be dramatic, but this pick looks like a home run in every sense of the word. Not only was this our No. 38 overall prospect in, but Golday is a former pass-rusher-turned-linebacker who will join an aggressive Brian Flores defense. He's going to be lethal as a blitzer and a cleanup artist at the second level.

Golday went to the perfect scheme for his skill set. He's a former edge-rusher who moved off-ball at Cincinnati. He can range sideline-to-sideline while still looking like an edge-rusher. His pass-rushing prowess will be perfect for Brian Flores's scheme."

Grade: A

Cleveland Browns S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo (Round 2, pick 58 )

I thought McNeil-Warren was a borderline first-round talent, not a player that would fall to the end of the second round. This was our No. 22 overall player in the class. He's a box safety that can cover bigger targets and stop the run at a high level. A top-five defense in the NFL gets better.

"McNeil-Warren is the best box safety prospect in the draft class. His violence as a hitter caused 11 forced fumbles over his career. I love how fluid he is tracking in space or in man coverage against tight ends. The Browns continue to rack up immediate impact starters in the draft."

Grade: A+

New York Giants WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame (Round 3, pick 74)

Fields' perceived lack of speed apparently held him back through the draft process, but this is a 6-foot-5 pass-catcher who can make you pay if you leave him one-on-one in coverage. He averaged 15 yards per catch over his collegiate career and caught 16 touchdowns. A great target for Jaxson Dart.

"The Giants missed out on their big-bodied receiver in the top-10, but secure a darn good one now. Fields was the best receiver in the one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl where he showed outstanding fluidity for a big wide out. I see him filling more of a slot/Rashee Rice role in Matt Nagy's offense than the outside role he had at Notre Dame."

Grade: A

Jacksonville Jaguars OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon (Round 3, pick 88)

This pick qualifies as both a home run and a head-scratcher. I'm not sure why Pregnon fell this far in the draft. He was our No. 65 overall prospect, but he appeared unlikely to drop to the third round. This is a player with more than 3,200 career snaps who was the highest-graded Power Four offensive guard over at PFF.

"The Jaguars get one of the most physically imposing offensive linemen in the draft class. There's not much body fat on the 314-pounder. He can really move people in the run game and provide firm pockets in pass protection."

Grade: A

Las Vegas Raiders OL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M (Round 3, pick 91)

Zuhn played left tackle last year for the Aggies, but could easily move inside at the next level since he has experience at center. Last year, Zuhn registered the nation's highest pass-blocking grade (96.9), according to PFF, and allowed one sack on 382 pass-blocking snaps.

"Zuhn is going to be a perfect fit for Klint Kubiak's running scheme. He's one of the better blockers on the move in this offensive line class and has some of the best hands in pass protection. He has the body type to start anywhere the Raiders need him on the offensive line."

Grade: A+

Head-scratchers from Day 2

San Francisco 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss (Round 2, pick 33)

The second day of the draft started with an interesting pick, as the 49ers selected former Ole Miss wideout De'Zhaun Stribling. The Niners have been busy revamping the wide receiver room, as they added Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency to pair with Ricky Pearsall. It's just curious that San Francisco went wide receiver here. The No. 120 overall prospect at No. 33 overall. Stribling said he didn't even meet with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch during the pre-draft process. Maybe AI told Lynch to pick him.

Grade: C+

"The 49ers tab Stribling as their Jauan Jennings replacement. He's one of the better blockers in the class and will do the dirty work in the offense. Stribling will add more of a vertical element than Jennings did as well. The Ole Miss receiver just isn't near the route-runner than Jennings was in the offense."

Jacksonville Jaguars TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M (Round 2, pick 56)

With their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone chose a tight end who was our No. 86 overall prospect. Did not see that coming. Maybe he will pull a Travis Hunter and play on both sides of the ball.

Grade: C

"This one feels like a misappropriation of value even if I think Boerkircher is a very solid all-around tight end. He's one of the better blockers in the class with reliable hands and separation ability underneath. Still, he'll be a 25-year old rookie and backup to Brenton Strange."

Houston Texans TE Marlin Klein, Michigan (Round 2, pick 59 )

The Texans have Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Cade Stover and Foster Moreau at tight end, yet reached for the No. 185 overall prospect in the draft.

"The most head-scratching pick of the entire draft so far. The Texans not only have a ton of recently drafted tight ends on their roster, but they also have Dalton Schultz and the recently signed Foster Moreau. Klein might be a little intriguing given how new he is to football, but he's a bit too stiff to be called a developmental route-runner."

Grade: D-

Miami Dolphins WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech (Round 3, pick 75 )

Douglas has great size at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, but posted a high drop rate and wasn't even considered a top-300 player in this class, according to CBS Sports. We compare him to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

"This is easily one of the biggest reaches of the draft so far, not only on my board, but also the consensus board where he was outside the top-200. Douglas has some speed, but he gets pushed around far too easily on tape and his hands are suspect through contact."

Grade: D+

2026 NFL Draft essentials