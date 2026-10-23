Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and with October nearing its end, teams are looking to make a push to either stay in the early playoff hunt or join it. The Texans are among teams in the latter category, having started 0-4 but now sitting at 2-4, and DeMeco Ryans' team has a chance to make it three in a row Sunday against the J.J. McCarthy-led Giants. There are crucial division matchups across the board, too, including the Ravens hosting the Bengals on Sunday and the Eagles hosting the Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" to close out the week.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL betting courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

Which picks can you make with confidence this week? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Steelers at Saints (Paris)

Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Steelers -1.5, O/U 42.5

"Saints +3.5: The Steelers are impossible to figure out. From week-to-week — or even half-to-half, as evidenced by last week's overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you're going to give me the hook at +3.5 in an international game, I'm probably going to take it. The Saints are a perfect 8-0 ATS in their last eight games away from home, and are 3-0 ATS all-time in international games. I think Gayle Benson's recent comments stirred up the locker room, and the Saints responded with a win in which they dropped 34 points — even if it came against the New York Giants. … Prediction: Steelers 23, Saints 20"

That's Jordan Dajani writing about why he's taking the Steelers to win in Paris this weekend. You can see all of his picks here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers (-3.5) at Saints Saints

Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers

Bengals at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -3.5, O/U 52.5

"I'm assuming that Lamar Jackson is back for this game. If he's not, then you can switch my pick to the Bengals. If Jackson is in alongside Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers, I just don't think this Baltimore offense can be stopped. When those three have shared the field this season, the Ravens are averaging 9.9 yards per play. NINE POINT NINE. Unfortunately, the sample size is only 63 plays due to injuries to Jackson and Flowers at different times. If there is any team that can compete with an explosive offense, it's probably the Bengals, but I don't see them quite keeping up here."

Jared Dubin likes the Ravens in a high-scoring game in Baltimore. You can see all of Pete's picks here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Ravens (-3) Bengals

Ravens Bengals Bengals Bengals Ravens Bengals

Buccaneers at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Panthers -1.5, O/U 45.5

Before you lock in any NFL picks, you NEED to see what SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has to say. He's 10 games above .500 through six weeks, and we can tell you he favors the under in this matchup. To see his pick -- and picks for every Week 7 game -- you can peruse all of Eric's picks over on SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Panthers (-3.5) Buccaneers

Buccaneers Panthers Panthers Panthers Buccaneers Panthers

Dolphins at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jets -2.5, O/U 41.5

"Sure, the Jets burned us last week, but that shouldn't mean we look at them any differently in Week 7, especially with a fantastic matchup against the winless Dolphins. New York was competitive with the Patriots last week, and they've been a team we've backed several times already in 2026.

"The offense is a concern, as they have the worst red-zone efficiency (38%) in the NFL and rank 27th in points per game (18.7). However, I'm not sure how much that'll matter against a Dolphins offense tied for the fewest points in the NFL (14.0). New York is allowing just 20.3 points per game this season, which is tied for the seventh-fewest in the league. So, it might not be too heavy of a lift for Geno Smith and company to jump out in front of the Dolphins and clear the number."

Tyler Sullivan likes the Jets to win at home, 23-16, in an AFC East battle. To see all of Tyler's picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Jets (-4.5) Dolphins

Dolphins Jets Jets Jets Dolphins Jets

Browns at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Titans -2.5, O/U 40.5

"The Browns are 4-2 after beating Baltimore last week, while the Titans beat the Colts last week. Neither team is doing much on offense, which suggests this will be a low-scoring game. I think the Browns have a better defense, which will be the difference. They win it again on a late field goal.

"Pick: Browns 17, Titans 16"

Pete Prisco likes the Browns to improve to 5-2 with a low-scoring win in Nashville. To see Pete's pick for every game in Week 7, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns (-1.5) at Titans Titans

Browns Titans Browns Browns Browns Browns

Giants at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Texans -5.5, O/U 43.5

Still alive in your survivor pool? Congratulations! That means you might have followed R.J. White's advice last week and stayed away from the Rams and the Colts, two of the three most popular options in Circa Survivor by a wide margin. The Texans will be a popular survivor pick this week, but will should they be yours? R.J. White goes over his favorite choices over on SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Texans (-9.5) Giants

Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants Texans

49ers at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -4.5, O/U 47.5

"The Week 8 bye can't come soon enough for San Francisco, who despite being undefeated, is dealing with a rash of injuries especially at wide receiver. On a short week, going across the country, and against a team who is trying to avoid a home loss for the third consecutive week, I have a sneaky feeling about this one. The Falcons' offensive weapons, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts show out in Week 7. San Francisco's unbeaten start comes to an end."

Betting expert Eric Cohen likes a 27-24 upset in Atlanta as part of his full Week 7 score predictions, which you can read by going over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-3.5) at Falcons Falcons

49ers 49ers 49ers Falcons Falcons Falcons

Colts at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Vikings -3, O/U 47.5

"This season, Minnesota leads the NFL in blitz rate at a blistering 69.8%. Jones has largely checked down against the blitz this season, with his air yards per attempt falling to 5.2 against the blitz compared to 9.5 without it. In my view, that just means even less of a threat for explosive plays on the Colts' end, which helps keep things in check. The Vikings defense, which will be well rested after being on the bye, is No. 1 in the NFL in third-down and red-zone efficiency. That's a nightmare matchup for the Colts' offense, which is averaging just 4.7 yards per play.

"Meanwhile, I'm encouraged by Kyler Murray as he's coming off his best performance of the season. So far, his passer rating and yards per attempt have improved in each game this season. With the rest and home-field advantage, Minnesota should leave Indy in the dust."

Tyler Sullivan is backing the Vikings to stay undefeated, and you can read all of his picks here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Vikings (-6.5) Colts

Vikings Vikings Colts Vikings Vikings Vikings

Broncos at Cardinals



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Broncos -7.5, O/U 43.5

Before you make your picks this week, you NEED to see what SportsLine expert Josh Nagel is thinking. Josh went 5-1 in his 6-point teaser last week, and he's back this week to include the Broncos on his quest to go 6-0. To see his full list of selections, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos (-4.5) at Cardinals Cardinals

Broncos Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Broncos Broncos

Packers at Lions

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -1.5, O/U 50.5

"At some point over the past month, something clicked with Matthew Golden, because he's been one of the best receivers in the NFL over the past four weeks. He's topped 100 receiving yards in three of his past four games, which is pretty wild when you consider that he didn't top 90 yards A SINGLE TIME as a rookie last season.

"With Golden and Christian Watson, the Packers now have a legit duo and they have it just in time to face a Lions defense that has given up more passing yards this year than any other team. Bryce Young threw for 329 yards against this defense. GENO SMITH threw for 321. Jordan Love might throw for 400."

John Breech likes the Packers and their high-flying attack, and you can see all of his picks here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Lions (-3) Packers

Lions Lions Packers Lions Lions Lions

Rams at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -7.5, O/U 46.5

"This is a must-win for both teams, as they are on losing streaks. The Rams have a lot of injury issues, which have really impacted their team. They still have Matt Stafford. He can light up a defense, which he will do here. But the Rams will give up some big plays to the Raiders, who hang around. Pick: Rams 28, Raiders 27"

Pete Prisco has picks for every single game.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-4.5) at Raiders Raiders

Rams Rams Rams Raiders Rams Raiders

Chiefs at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -3, O/U 45.5

Before making any Chiefs vs. Seahawks picks, or "Sunday Night Football" predictions, you NEED to see what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say. Emory is 28-16-1 (+1035) on his last 45 ATS picks in Seahawks games. Over the past three seasons, Emory is 132-111-2 in the NFL (plus $1,075 for $100 players).

We can tell you that Emory is leaning toward the Over, but to see his pick against the spread, you have to head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs at Seahawks (-2.5) Chiefs

Seahawks Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Seahawks Seahawks

Cowboys at Eagles

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -3, O/U 48.5

Before making any Cowboys vs. Eagles picks, or "Monday Night Football" predictions, you NEED to see what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say. Emory is 31-18-2 (+1085) on his last 51 picks in Eagles games, and over the past three seasons, Emory is 132-111-2 in the NFL (plus $1,075 for $100 players).

We can tell you Emory is leaning toward the Under, but for his pick and full analysis, you'll have to check out SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-4.5) at Eagles Eagles

Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Eagles