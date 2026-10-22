What did we learn in Week 6? The Houston Texans are officially back, as is Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears, and we have some serious questions about the Los Angeles Rams, who were upset by the Arizona Cardinals at home last Sunday. The Cardinals now have more wins at SoFi Stadium this year than the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers combined.

This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints will play the first-ever NFL game in Paris, the San Francisco 49ers look to remain perfect against the Atlanta Falcons, and Kenneth Walker III aims to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. This could be a revenge game for the ages.

Which teams should you pick in Week 7, and which should you fade? CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin are here to break down the biggest games of the weekend. For clarity, lines for these selections were taken on Oct. 21 over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears (-3) (TNF)

Dajani (Bears -3): I can't remember the last time I've been this excited for a Thursday night game. Caleb Williams will suit up for the first time at home since his hamstring injury, and this is the first Bears home game since the passing of Mike Ditka. I have concerns about this Bears pass defense and how it will fare against a red-hot Drake Maye, but the fact is that Chicago has allowed 9.3 points per game at home this season. The Bears' offense has also averaged 35 points per game in their four wins, and I think Williams is out to make a statement. This will be a high-flying affair that comes down to the very end, and a push is very much in play. But give me Chicago at home, with the backing of an emotionally charged atmosphere. Remember, the Bears' lone Super Bowl win came against the New England Patriots under Ditka. … Prediction: Bears 28, Patriots 24

Dubin (Bears -3): I also see this being a high-scoring game, with two offenses that can pile up points quickly. Chicago's offense in two non-rain/non-Brian Flores games with Caleb Williams under center has been electric, particularly on the ground, and Caleb Williams opens things up for the passing game. New England is struggling to run the ball, but Drake Maye has been on fire as of late. I'll lean toward the Bears here because of the Patriots' injury issues along the offensive line, which could hold the run game back further and put even more on Maye's shoulders. … Prediction: Bears 31, Patriots 27

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (Paris)

Dajani (Saints +3.5): The Steelers are impossible to figure out. From week-to-week — or even half-to-half, as evidenced by last week's overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you're going to give me the hook at +3.5 in an international game, I'm probably going to take it. The Saints are a perfect 8-0 ATS in their last eight games away from home, and are 3-0 ATS all-time in international games. I think Gayle Benson's recent comments stirred up the locker room, and the Saints responded with a win in which they dropped 34 points — even if it came against the New York Giants. … Prediction: Steelers 23, Saints 20

Dubin (Steelers -3.5): The Saints finally played a game from ahead last week against the Giants, and they didn't necessarily look comfortable doing it. They have mostly been a second-half offensive team throughout this season, struggling early on before piling up yards and points in comeback mode. I don't trust this offense enough to build a lead against Pittsburgh's defense (ninth in yards, 12th in points, fifth in EPA per play) right now, so I'll lean toward this game playing out in a similar fashion to New Orleans' early-season contests, with the Steelers taking a lead and the Saints trying to stage a comeback, only to fail this time around. … Prediction: Steelers 21, Saints 17

San Francisco 49ers (-3) at Atlanta Falcons

Dajani (Falcons +3): I'm thinking about backing the Falcons in this spot. The 49ers had an emotional victory over the Seahawks in Week 5 and are now on a short week after Monday night's win against the Washington Commanders. It looked like we were in for a blowout after the 49ers went up 23-3, but Washington then outscored San Francisco, 14-0, while outgaining the 49ers 201 yards to 7 yards. That was ... interesting to see. The 49ers have found a way to keep winning games despite all of the injuries. Nick Bosa, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Upton Stout and Mykel Williams were among the players who did not practice on Wednesday. This week, I'm going to take the points with Atlanta. … Prediction: 49ers 22, Falcons 20

Dubin (49ers -3): This line feels several points too low, even with Mike Evans potentially out in addition to all of the other wide receiver issues. So long as the Niners have Kyle Shanahan calling plays and Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle involved, I think their offense cooks. And Atlanta can't quite reach the same level offensively — even with Bijan Robinson and Drake London on hand. The Niners have been excellent against the run this year, and if this game winds up being one where Penix has to match Purdy throw for throw, I don't see that going well for Atlanta. … Prediction: 49ers 26, Falcons 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-3)

Dajani (Bengals +3): The Bengals are fresh off their bye while the Baltimore Ravens are fresh off ... a loss to the Cleveland Browns. It was their 15th loss when leading by at least seven points in the fourth quarter since 2020, which ranks the most in the NFL. Lamar Jackson has a chance to return this week, but I'm curious to see how "spry" he looks. The two-time NFL MVP was playing some fantastic ball before the unfortunate ankle injury, and it's worth mentioning he's 7-2 in his career against Joe Burrow.

I was high on the Bengals entering this season, and I'm not ready to move off that take. I think this Baltimore secondary is in for a tough test in stopping Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The former averages 120.4 receiving yards per game vs. the Ravens, while the latter caught two touchdowns the last time he faced them. Higgins actually hasn't faced Baltimore since Oct. 6, 2024! It's been a while. Give me the upset here. We aren't 100% sure if Jackson is even returning to the lineup, and he'll have to face one of the best interior pass rushes in the NFL. Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen and Kris Jenkins Jr. are the only defensive tackle trio to record multiple sacks this season. … Prediction: Bengals 29, Ravens 27

Dubin (Ravens -3): I'm assuming that Lamar Jackson is back for this game. If he's not, then you can switch my pick to the Bengals. If Jackson is in alongside Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers, I just don't think this Baltimore offense can be stopped. When those three have shared the field this season, the Ravens are averaging 9.9 yards per play. NINE POINT NINE. Unfortunately, the sample size is only 63 plays due to injuries to Jackson and Flowers at different times. If there is any team that can compete with an explosive offense, it's probably the Bengals, but I don't see them quite keeping up here. … Prediction: Ravens 30, Bengals 26

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (-3)

Dajani (Lions -3): Just take the Over in this matchup. The Lions really burned me coming off the bye last year, losing to J.J. McCarthy, but I'm going to back them in this spot. The concern is, of course, the defense, which ranks dead last in the NFL with 404.4 total yards surrendered per game. HOWEVER, I will mention that Kelvin Sheppard's unit forced five straight three-and-outs from the Cardinals in that 45-21 win in Week 5. Plus, Brian Branch is set to return to the lineup as well. Give me the Lions at home. … Prediction: Lions 35, Packers 30

Dubin (Lions -3): This one has all the makings of a shootout, with two explosive offenses going back and forth. Jared Goff and Co. are coming off the bye, and they have scored 31 or more points in four of their five games to date — and they scored 26 while piling up 452 yards in the other one. Nobody except maybe Kenneth Walker III is doing it at a higher level than Jahmyr Gibbs right now, either. Meanwhile, Green Bay can throw the ball all over the yard, and everyone throws it on the Lions. Maybe Green Bay can actually run with some efficiency in Josh Jacobs' potential return, but it's not like he was all that efficient last season, either. I lean toward the Lions because they can beat you both ways. … Prediction: Lions 34, Packers 28

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) (SNF)

Dajani (Chiefs +2.5): The Seahawks looked completely disinterested in that Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos. It was the first NFL game I've seen go to overtime that I just wanted to be over. There are people out there who think Seattle should consider benching Sam Darnold, who has now had back-to-back games with two interceptions. Seattle has three losses this season. All three have come by three points or fewer, and the Seahawks have committed three turnovers in each loss.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, lead the NFL in total offense thanks to Kenneth Walker III. Reporters have said that the Seahawks shouldn't have let him walk in free agency, but I think he wanted to leave. Seattle wanted a two-back system with Zach Charbonnet, while Walker is proving he can be a legitimate bell cow. His 655 yards rushing are the most through a player's first five games with a franchise in NFL history. I'm expecting an epic revenge game. Give me the Chiefs. … Prediction: Chiefs 23, Seahawks 21

Dubin (Seahawks -2.5): I don't feel good about this one. I just have a feeling that Seattle's defense, which has not played at the same level this season as it did last year, shows up in a big way in this game and tries to make the Chiefs one-dimensional. Nobody has stopped Walker from doing whatever he wants so far this year, but what if he only runs for 75-80 yards instead of 130? What if he just has a normal game instead of a game-breaking one? I don't think Kansas City's passing offense can make Seattle pay right now. I'll take the Seahawks in a low-scoring game. … Prediction: Seahawks 20, Chiefs 17

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)

Dajani (Cowboys -4.5): There are statistics to back up picking either side in this spot. The Cowboys are 0-5 SU and ATS in their last five primetime games, including last week's loss to the Packers, while the Philadelphia Eagles are 0-8 SU and 1-7 ATS as a home underdog since 2021. What that means is, when the Eagles are listed as home underdogs, it's usually for good reason. With all the distractions in Philadelphia this past week, I think the Eagles either band together or do the opposite. We'll see what happens. … Prediction: Cowboys 26, Eagles 20

Dubin (Eagles +4.5): I just don't think the Cowboys should be favored by more than a field goal against anybody right now, given how they're playing on both sides of the ball. I'll take Dallas to win, but I can't see the Cowboys blowing anyone out in their current state. … Prediction: Cowboys 24, Eagles 20