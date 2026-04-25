The first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft are in the book, and the final four rounds are on deck for Saturday afternoon.

The final day of the draft is both a marathon and a sprint -- the most picks made, delivered at a rate faster than either Day 1 or Day 2 -- and there's plenty of talent still available as teams will look to find contributors, valuable depth and potential diamonds in the rough.

The biggest name to watch is Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, who was CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner's No. 6 overall prospect. The talent and tape are undeniable, but he missed all of the 2025 season with a knee injury, and, according to reports, some doctors are concerned that he needs another knee surgery that would require "extensive" recovery. He officially fell out of the top 100. The good news for him? It only takes one team to stop his slide.

Other major talking points will be quarterback -- Garrett Nussmeier is viewed as the top available -- and running back. Only two running backs have come off the board so far, the fewest through three rounds ever.

Here's how to watch the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, plus the draft order, top prospects and live coverage.

2026 NFL Draft essentials

Where to watch 2026 NFL Draft

Date: Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7)

Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7) Start time: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Streaming: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo (try for free) Additional coverage: CBS Sports HQ

CBS Sports HQ's 24/7 streaming network will provide real-time analysis of the draft before, during and after each day of the event. You can also follow along with our latest mock drafts and full draft coverage.

2026 NFL Draft schedule

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 -- Noon ET

How long do teams have to pick?

Rounds 4-6: 5 minutes

5 minutes Round 7: 4 minutes

2026 NFL Draft order (Round 4)

Top 10 picks

101. Buffalo Bills

102. Las Vegas Raiders

103. New York Jets

104. Arizona Cardinals

105. Los Angeles Chargers

106. Houston Texans

107. San Francisco 49ers

108. Denver Broncos

109. Kansas City Chiefs

110. Cincinnati Bengals

Top prospects to watch

Here are CBS Sports lead NFL Draft scout Mike Renner's top 10 prospects still available entering Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft: