NFL Draft Day 3: Where to watch Rounds 4-7, plus best prospects available
The 2026 NFL Draft ends Saturday with the final four rounds and plenty of talent still available
The first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft are in the book, and the final four rounds are on deck for Saturday afternoon.
The final day of the draft is both a marathon and a sprint -- the most picks made, delivered at a rate faster than either Day 1 or Day 2 -- and there's plenty of talent still available as teams will look to find contributors, valuable depth and potential diamonds in the rough.
The biggest name to watch is Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, who was CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner's No. 6 overall prospect. The talent and tape are undeniable, but he missed all of the 2025 season with a knee injury, and, according to reports, some doctors are concerned that he needs another knee surgery that would require "extensive" recovery. He officially fell out of the top 100. The good news for him? It only takes one team to stop his slide.
Other major talking points will be quarterback -- Garrett Nussmeier is viewed as the top available -- and running back. Only two running backs have come off the board so far, the fewest through three rounds ever.
Here's how to watch the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, plus the draft order, top prospects and live coverage.
2026 NFL Draft essentials
- Interactive draft tracker: Filter every pick by round, team, position and more
- NFL Draft Round 4 mock: Predictions and picks for every team
- Best prospects available: Top players still on the board entering Day 3
- Round 1, Round 2 and Round 3 pick grades: Instant analysis for every selection
- Round 1-3 team grades: How all 32 teams performed on Thursday night
Where to watch 2026 NFL Draft
- Date: Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7)
- Start time: Noon ET
- TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network
- Streaming: Fubo (try for free)
- Additional coverage: CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ's 24/7 streaming network will provide real-time analysis of the draft before, during and after each day of the event. You can also follow along with our latest mock drafts and full draft coverage.
2026 NFL Draft schedule
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 -- Noon ET
How long do teams have to pick?
- Rounds 4-6: 5 minutes
- Round 7: 4 minutes
2026 NFL Draft order (Round 4)
Top 10 picks
101. Buffalo Bills
102. Las Vegas Raiders
103. New York Jets
104. Arizona Cardinals
105. Los Angeles Chargers
106. Houston Texans
107. San Francisco 49ers
108. Denver Broncos
109. Kansas City Chiefs
110. Cincinnati Bengals
Top prospects to watch
Here are CBS Sports lead NFL Draft scout Mike Renner's top 10 prospects still available entering Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft:
- Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee (No. 6 overall) -- "If you are going to take a corner in the first round who didn't play at all the season prior, his tape better look like McCoy's sophomore tape in 2024. He was the best corner in college football that season, with lockdown tape against the best in the SEC."
- Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn (No. 43 overall) -- "He's a savvy, gritty player who controls the calls up front and sets the tone. Lew is a sound technician who plays with strong leverage and quickness in the run game and best fits a zone-based offense."
- Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State (No. 44 overall) -- "Abney II plays with an aggressive, physical mindset and is at his best when he can keep his eyes on the quarterback and drive downhill to break up passes on short and intermediate routes."
- Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State (No. 50 overall) -- "He got open at will downfield last fall, averaging 18.5 yards per catch and surpassing the 1,000-yard mark. Thompson is undersized and will face limitations because of it, but he can separate at a high level."
- Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State (No. 58 overall) -- "He excels moving in space to find blocks downfield and rarely allows pressure, making him a steady presence in both the run and pass game."
- Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh (No. 60 overall) -- "Louis is a classic tweener who, 20 years ago, likely would have been a strong safety but now projects as a weakside linebacker."
- Genesis Smith, S, Arizona (No. 61 overall) -- "Smith is a versatile, long-framed safety who excels when playing downhill and attacking the ball."
- Keionte Scott, S, Miami (No. 68 overall) -- "He's a playmaker with good size at nickel, strong ball skills and one of the most effective blitzing defensive backs in the class."
- Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU (No. 69 overall) -- "He brings a high football IQ and a professional approach, though his ceiling may be limited by his lack of ideal height and athleticism."
- Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington (No. 70 overall) -- "Prysock is a towering cornerback who uses his rare length and long-striding speed to blanket receivers on vertical routes."