The 2026 NFL Draft will continue and conclude on Saturday. Looking ahead to the fourth round, several prospects rated among the top 100 overall remain available for selection.

A year ago, there were several prospects taken on Day 3 who were contributors: 49ers offensive guard Connor Colby, Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson, Bills tight end Jackson Hawes, Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II and others. Who will be this year's Day 3 steal?

The full prospect rankings can be found here.

6. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

43. IOL Connor Lew, Auburn

44. CB Keith Abney, Arizona State

50. WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

58. IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State

60. LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

61. S Genesis Smith, Arizona

68. S Keionte Scott, Miami (Fla.)

69. QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

70. CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington

71. DL Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

73. QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State

77. DL Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

79. OT Travis Burke, Memphis

82. CB Jadon Canady, Oregon

83. WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati

87. IOL Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

93. CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

94. EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

95. IOL Alex Harkey, Oregon

96. IOL Parker Brailsford, Alabama

97. DL Jayden Loving, Wake Forest

98. OT Carver Willis, Washington

100. EDGE Anthony Lucas, USC

101. WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

102. RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy

103. LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

105. DL Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

106. WR Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

107. CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

108. EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

109. WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

111. IOL Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

113. CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

115. CB Devin Moore, Florida

116. RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State

117. QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

118. DL Nick Barrett, South Carolina

122. LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State

123. LB Jackson Kuwatch, Miami (Ohio)

124. TE Justin Joly, NC State

125. WR Eric McAlister, TCU

126. IOL Jager Burton, Kentucky

127. EDGE Mason Reiger, Wisconsin

128. RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

130. OT Gavin Ortega, Weber State

131. OT Jude Bowry, Boston Boston

132. S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

133. WR Colbie Young, Georgia

134. IOL Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

135. DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

136. WR Skyler Bell, UCONN

137. LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

138. DL David Gusta, Kentucky

139. S Kamari Ramsey, USC

141. TE Dallen Bentley, Utah

142. WR Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin

143. RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky

144. RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

2026 NFL Draft essentials