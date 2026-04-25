Best NFL Draft prospects available entering Day 3: Jermod McCoy, Garrett Nussmeier still awaiting calls
The fourth round commences at noon, with eyes on cornerback and quarterback in the early stages
The 2026 NFL Draft will continue and conclude on Saturday. Looking ahead to the fourth round, several prospects rated among the top 100 overall remain available for selection.
A year ago, there were several prospects taken on Day 3 who were contributors: 49ers offensive guard Connor Colby, Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson, Bills tight end Jackson Hawes, Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II and others. Who will be this year's Day 3 steal?
The full prospect rankings can be found here.
6. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
43. IOL Connor Lew, Auburn
44. CB Keith Abney, Arizona State
50. WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
58. IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State
60. LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
61. S Genesis Smith, Arizona
68. S Keionte Scott, Miami (Fla.)
69. QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
70. CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington
71. DL Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
73. QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State
77. DL Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
79. OT Travis Burke, Memphis
82. CB Jadon Canady, Oregon
83. WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati
87. IOL Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
93. CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
94. EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
95. IOL Alex Harkey, Oregon
96. IOL Parker Brailsford, Alabama
97. DL Jayden Loving, Wake Forest
98. OT Carver Willis, Washington
100. EDGE Anthony Lucas, USC
101. WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
102. RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy
103. LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
105. DL Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
106. WR Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech
107. CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
108. EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
109. WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
111. IOL Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
113. CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
115. CB Devin Moore, Florida
116. RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State
117. QB Taylen Green, Arkansas
118. DL Nick Barrett, South Carolina
122. LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
123. LB Jackson Kuwatch, Miami (Ohio)
124. TE Justin Joly, NC State
125. WR Eric McAlister, TCU
126. IOL Jager Burton, Kentucky
127. EDGE Mason Reiger, Wisconsin
128. RB Jonah Coleman, Washington
130. OT Gavin Ortega, Weber State
131. OT Jude Bowry, Boston Boston
132. S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
133. WR Colbie Young, Georgia
134. IOL Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
135. DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
136. WR Skyler Bell, UCONN
137. LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
138. DL David Gusta, Kentucky
139. S Kamari Ramsey, USC
141. TE Dallen Bentley, Utah
142. WR Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin
143. RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky
144. RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
2026 NFL Draft essentials
- Rounds 2-3 live blog: Rumors, trades and picks in real time
- Interactive draft tracker: Filter every pick by round, team, position and more
- Live team grades: Instant analysis for every team's draft class
- Round 2 pick grades: Full breakdowns for every second-round selection
- Full draft order: All 257 picks by team