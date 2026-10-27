It's official: Jay-Z will take the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium. Jay-Z and his company, Roc Nation, are partners with the NFL on the halftime show, having produced the event since 2019. The rapper is a key decision-maker in who performs, and this year he chose himself.

While we know who the performer will be during the biggest game in American sports, we do not know who will be playing in the Super Bowl. We'll have to wait until the last day of January for that one.

Another mystery that remains is who, if anyone, will be his special guest(s). Many halftime show performers bring out additional artists, and while Jay-Z has not announced any yet, there is a good chance he will.

Here is a look at artists that he could bring out, based on their past history and collaborations:

Beyonce

Queen Bey is first on the list for obvious reasons. The superstar singer has been married to Jay-Z since 2018 and shares three children together.

The two have worked together numerous times, including their first collaboration before they were dating, "'03 Bonnie and Clyde." Their most popular song together is arguably "Crazy in Love," released in 2003. Other collaborations include "Drunk in Love," "Part II (On the Run)," "Deja Vu" and "Lift Off." They toured together, so they are used to sharing the same stage.

She also has a history of performing on the NFL stage. She headlined the 2013 halftime show and performed with Coldplay and Bruno Mars at halftime in 2016. She also sang the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2001, in her hometown of Houston. On Christmas Day 2024, she took the stage during halftime in Houston for what is commonly referred to as the "Beyoncé Bowl."

Rihanna

Jay-Z was pivotal in Rihanna's early success. In 2005, as CEO of Def Jam Records, Jay-Z had Rihanna audition for him and others, and the rest is history. She eventually left Def Jam for Roc Nation in 2010.

The two have multiple songs together, including "Umbrella," "Run This Town," and "FourFiveSeconds."

Earlier this year, she was a surprise guest at his tour, joining him on stage at Yankee Stadium, a main character in many of Jay-Z's songs.

Rihanna is another potential special guest, who is no stranger to the NFL. She was the Super Bowl headliner in 2023 and had one of the most memorable performances in recent history, announcing her pregnancy during the event.

Blu Ivy Carter

Blu Ivy Carter is the oldest child of Jay-Z and Beyoncé. She performed as a dancer during Beyonce's 2024 Christmas Day halftime show in Houston. Blu Ivy also joined her mom for the Cowboy Carter tour, once again as a dancer. For being so young, she already has a huge fanbase, with concertgoers holding signs for her, yelling her name at shows and tweeting about her talents.

Not only has Ms. Carter performed on an NFL stage before, but she is also often seen attending NFL games with her dad. The Super Bowl halftime show could turn into a family affair.

Eminem

Slim Shady joined Jay Z on stage during his current tour, and the two could have another reunion at the Super Bowl. The two collaborated on the song "Renegade" on Jay-Z's album The Blueprint.

Like the others on the list, Eminem has experience as an NFL performer. His comes via the 2022 Super Bowl, where he was a special guest on an iconic hip-hop lineup.