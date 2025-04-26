The 2025 NFL Draft rolls on Friday night with Day 2 (rounds 2 and 3). There are always a lot of good prospects available on Day 2 and this year is no different. In a class that's more deep than full of blue chippers, there's plenty of talent to be had in Round 3.

Teams looking for running backs, interior offensive linemen and defensive line help still have many prospects to choose from.

Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 3 picks from Friday night. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the day on Friday to get the latest grades from Day 2.

If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick in our live blog and all the trades in our trade tracker.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

65. Giants

66. Chiefs

67. Browns

68. Raiders

69. Patriots

70. Jaguars

71. Saints

72. Bears

73. Jets

74. Panthers

75. 49ers

76. Cowboys

77. Patriots

78. Cardinals

79. Texans

80. Colts

81. Bengals

82. Titans (from Seahawks)

83. Steelers

84. Buccaneers

85. Broncos

86. Chargers

87. Packers

88. Jaguars

89. Texans

90. Rams

91. Ravens

92. Seahawks

93. Saints

94. Browns

95. Chiefs

96. Eagles

97. Vikings

98. Raiders (from Dolphins)

99. Texans

100. 49ers

101. Falcons

102. Lions