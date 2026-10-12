The rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks heated up during their Week 5 matchup, and in one instance of the tensions bubbling to the surface, 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans took his trash-talking with Seahawks cornerback Trevon Diggs to a disrespectful, albeit hilarious, level.

The two exchanged words at the end of a play, and Evans turned around, grabbed Diggs by the shoulders and twisted him so he could see the name on the back of his jersey. The name-check could be perceived as a show of dismissal, but Evans said after the game that he was legitimately curious who was talking to him.

"I was blocking him until the whistle," Evans said. "He said something like I'm doing extra, or something like that. I didn't know that was him at first. I played against him a few times, and we've always been cool. He was a good player. I honestly didn't know it was him, because in the helmet, it's hard to tell sometimes. We were talking trash, and I think I pushed him. I was like, 'Who are you?' I looked to make sure. I was like, 'Oh, it's f---ing Diggs.' Then he pushed me. Should've been a penalty."

Evans would remember Diggs from the three games they played against each other with their previous teams. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons before the roles reversed in an NFC Wild Card game in January 2023.

Diggs made a massive name for himself during the peak of his career when he led the NFL in interceptions, earned a first-team All-Pro selection and secured the first of two Pro Bowl nods in 2021. He followed that campaign up with another standout season in 2022 and garnered a massive five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys.

In the years since, however, Diggs battled injuries and bounced from the Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers and eventually to the Seahawks. Seattle elevated Diggs from its practice squad for Sunday's game.

Name-checking a player who was recently among the league's best defensive players and is now battling for a roster spot is the kind of troll work that goes viral on social media. Evans made waves throughout the NFL community for his trash-talking theatrics.

"Mike plays with an edge," 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams said to CBS Sports Bay Area. "He plays with a huge edge. Something that you wouldn't expect a receiver to have. But that was pretty funny."