In lockstep with feeling even more of that fall chill in the air these days is the ramp-up in competitiveness throughout the NFL.

The league is coming out of a Week 5 slate that truly felt like teams had shaken off the rust and thrown haymakers. Specifically, we saw several underdogs bite back. That included the Green Bay Packers, who took down the Chicago Bears as a home underdog, and the San Francisco 49ers, who went into Lumen Field and took down the Seattle Seahawks. Even going back to Thursday's action, the Bucs went into Dallas and beat the Cowboys with undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels under center.

What does Week 6 have in store for us? How about six divisional matchups, which include an international showdown between the Texans and Jaguars? That should keep the momentum rolling for what has been a wildly entertaining season so far. As we turn our attention to next week's slate, let's take our first glimpse at the betting lines and see who the oddsmakers project coming out on top.

Note: Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami, and Minnesota are on the bye in Week 6.

Week 6 early odds

All lines via DraftKings; all games on Sunday unless noted

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Seahawks at Broncos (Thursday) Seahawks -3 42.5 Seahawks -155, Broncos +130 Texans at Jaguars (in London) Jaguars -3 43.5 Texans +124, Jaguars -148 Ravens at Browns Ravens -3.5 40.5 Ravens -218, Browns +180 Bears at Falcons Falcons -1.5 47.5 Bears -110, Falcons -110 Panthers at Eagles Eagles -1.5 42.5 Panthers +105, Eagles -125 Saints at Giants Giants -1.5 45.5 Saints -105, Giants -115 Jets at Patriots Patriots -7 44.5 Jets +275, Patriots -345 Titans at Colts Colts -7 44.5 Titans +250, Colts -310 Steelers at Buccaneers Steelers -3 40.5 Steelers -155, Buccaneers +130 Cardinals at Rams Rams -12.5 52.5 Cardinals +470, Rams -649 Chargers at Chiefs Chiefs -8.5 43.5 Chargers +295, Chiefs -375 Bills at Raiders Bills -6 53.5 Bills -258, Raiders +210 Cowboys at Packers Packers -1.5 52.5 Cowboys -105, Packers -115 Commanders at 49ers (Monday) 49ers -7.5 50.5 Commanders +340, 49ers -441

Notable movement, trends

Seahawks at Broncos (Thursday)

Seattle is coming off a grueling home loss to the 49ers and will now have to travel to face the Broncos, who outlasted the Chargers in Week 5. The Seahawks opened as a 1.5-point favorite, and that has jumped to a full field goal at -3. Denver is 2-0 ATS at home this season, and this will be the first time they're a home underdog in 2026. Last season, the Broncos were 3-0 ATS as a home dog. As for Seattle, it is 1-1 ATS this season as a road favorite.

Texans at Jaguars (in London)

Jacksonville played in London in Week 5 and will remain in England, while Houston will need to make the international trek later this week. The Jags pulled out a last-second win over the Eagles on Sunday, but failed the cover, dropping them to 3-2 ATS on the year. They'll welcome in a Texans team that notched its first win of the season as they took down the Titans in Nashville. That also gave Houston its first ATS win of the year. The Under of 43.5 could be a lean in this game as it's 6-3 between these two division rivals this season.

Ravens at Browns

Cleveland dropped a Week 5 road matchup to the Jets and is 3-2 (SU and ATS) on the year. They're 2-0 ATS at home, but they'll head into Week 6 as a home underdog, laying 3.5 points to the Ravens, who are coming off a road win in Atlanta. This line could see some movement throughout the week once it becomes clear whether Lamar Jackson (who did not play in Week 5) will suit up.

Bears at Falcons

Chicago opened as a 1.5-point favorite on the road over the Falcons, but that has since been turned on its head. Now, the Falcons are laying 1.5 points as they host the Bears. This comes after the Bears lost as a road favorite to the Packers, and Tyson Bagent was benched for Case Keenum. If Caleb Williams is able to play in Week 6, however, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the odds swing back toward Chicago. The Bears are 3-2 ATS this season and 1-1 ATS on the road. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. didn't finish Sunday's loss to the Ravens due to a rib injury. If he cannot go for Week 6, that'd also shift the lines dramatically, as Tua Tagovailoa finished the overtime period with an interception last night.

Panthers at Eagles

Carolina is going to have quite the rest advantage over Philadelphia. The Panthers were on the bye in Week 5, while the Eagles were just playing an international game in London. That's, in part, why this line is so slim, with Philly laying just 1.5 points in this NFC matchup. Of course, given the uncertainty surrounding an array of key players for the Eagles (DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, etc.) that has helped keep this line effectively a coin flip. Under coach Dave Canales, the Panthers are 3-3 ATS when they have the rest advantage. Under Nick Sirianni, the Eagles are 9-11 ATS when at a rest disadvantage.

Saints at Giants

New Orleans was initially a 1.5 -point road favorite, but that has since flipped, and it's now the Giants laying 1.5 points. New York is coming off a tie against the Commanders, but it covered in Week 5. Meanwhile, the Saints are reeling a bit after dropping three straight home games, including a Week 5 loss to Minnesota. The Giants are 3-0 ATS at home this season, while New Orleans is 2-0 ATS on the road, so something will need to give here.

Jets at Patriots

New England is a full touchdown favorite over the Jets after stabilizing its season with two statement wins over the past couple of weeks. Most recently, the Patriots dropped 45 points in a win over the Raiders, pushing them to 3-2 on the season and 3-1-1 ATS. That includes a perfect 2-0 ATS mark at Gillette Stadium. As for the Jets, they pulled out a win against the Browns, which helped them cover and improve to 3-1-1 ATS. New York is 1-1-1 ATS on the road.

Titans at Colts

Indy is up to a full touchdown favorite over the Titans after the line initially opened at Colts -6.5. Both of these AFC South clubs are coming off losses in Week 5, with the Colts falling to the Steelers in Pittsburgh while the Texans went into Nashville to beat the Titans. The Titans are 1-1 ATS on the road this season, and the Colts are 1-1 ATS at home.

Steelers at Buccaneers

The Bucs will have a rest advantage over the Steelers after coming off their mini-bye following their Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys last Thursday. Despite that, Tampa Bay is a home-field underdog, with the Steelers laying 3 points in this matchup. The Bucs are 1-4 ATS this season and are 0-3 ATS at home (0-1 ATS as a home underdog). Pittsburgh has yet to record an ATS road win this season (0-2 ATS) and is 0-1 ATS as a road favorite.

Cardinals at Rams

The Rams still have their Week 5 matchup to play on Monday night as we write this, but they've opened Week 6 as the biggest favorite on the board. They are laying 12.5 points at home to the Cardinals, who are coming off a 45-21 loss to the Lions at home. Arizona is 2-3 ATS this season and has been a solid bet on the road (2-1 ATS). Before Monday night's matchup with Buffalo, the Rams are 1-1 ATS at home and 2-2 ATS on the season.

Chargers at Chiefs

The Chargers are 0-5 on the season and 0-4-1 ATS. Now, they'll have to travel to Kansas City as a 8.5-point underdog to face a Chiefs team that is coming off its bye week. That's up from the 7.5 points the Chiefs were laying at the open. Since Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018, the Chiefs are 5-8 ATS after the bye and 18-22 ATS with the rest advantage. This season, Kansas City is 2-2 ATS and 1-1 ATS at Arrowhead Stadium. The total for this game has dipped noticeably, falling to 43.5 after opening at 45.5.

Bills at Raiders

Buffalo still has its Week 5 matchup with the Rams on Monday night, but is a 6-point road favorite over the Raiders in Week 6. That's up from the 5.5 point spread at the open. Las Vegas is coming off a blowout loss to the Patriots on the road, giving them their second loss in as many weeks. The Raiders are 2-0 ATS at home this season, while the Bills are 1-0 ATS on the road (before taking on the Rams in Week 5).

Cowboys at Packers

The Cowboys will have a bit of a rest advantage over the Packers after playing last Thursday, but they're reeling from their loss to the Buccaneers. That, along with Green Bay's dominant win over the Bears, has seen the odds in this game flip. Now, the Packers are laying 1.5 points after Dallas initially was the 1.5-point road favorite. The Cowboys are 1-1 ATS on the road this season, while the Packers are 1-1 ATS at home.

Commanders at 49ers (Monday)

San Francisco is coming off a statement win in Seattle, which has helped see this line jump up and cross several key numbers. Initially, the 49ers opened as a 5.5-point favorite, but that has since ballooned to -7.5. The Niners are 2-1 ATS at home this season, with an average margin of victory of 12.7 points. While Washington got Jayden Daniels back this week, it was unable to beat the Giants, tying with its division rival after an overtime blunder. That dropped them to 2-3 ATS (1-1 ATS on the road).