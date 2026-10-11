The Commanders' complete meltdown at the end of overtime, with the clock running out before a possible game-winning field goal attempt, left everyone stunned. Giants players jumped for joy as the clock expired on the 27-27 tie. Commanders players hunched over in disbelief. Dan Quinn threw his headset to the ground in disgust. Even FOX announcers Chris Myers and Jonathan Vilma were a mix of disbelief, confusion and shock.

As for Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson? Well, he's just like us.

Here's the play in question, by the way:

Johnson is absolutely correct in that Washington simply had to kick a short field goal to win and that there was no need for the clock to come into play at all. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took blame, but this was a complete failure by all involved, and Quinn took the blame many times.

"After the first down run, still trying to gain more for the kick. Right call is honestly we can go clock it early and don't put ourselves in that spot, and that's my responsibility, nobody else's."

Johnson became a part-owner of the organization in 2023 when Josh Harris bought the franchise from Daniel Snyder.

Washington is 1-3-1 this season and 3-13-1 over its last 17 games dating back to last season.