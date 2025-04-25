2025 NFL Draft trade tracker: Live updates, grades, analysis, draft order changes, Round 2 and 3 picks by team

While it wasn't as active as previous first rounds, the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft did include some very interesting trades that included the Jaguars trading up to select receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick.

In exchange, the Browns received several draft picks that included a 2026 first-round pick. Cleveland also obtained the 36th overall pick and now own two of the first four picks in the second round.

There were no other trades until the Giants traded back into the first round to select quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick. The Texans, who traded their first-round pick to the Giants, received three picks in return that included a 2026 third-rounder.

Mere moments after that trade went down, the Falcons traded back into the first round and used the 26th overall pick to select pass rusher James Pearce Jr. While Pearce could end up being a good player, it's surprising that Atlanta would trade up to draft him after they had used their initial first round pick to draft fellow pass rusher Jalon Walker. Making this trade even more puzzling was the fact that the Falcons gave up their 2026 first round pick to the Rams.

Thursday night ended with the Eagles trading up one spot with the Chiefs to select Jihaad Campbell, who is far and away the draft's top-ranked inside linebacker prospect. Last year, he filed the stat sheet with 117 tackles, 5.0 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

So, what's in store for Friday night in Rounds 2 and 3? We'll be keeping track of every trade that goes down in our live blog below. We've also included our instant grades for each trade.

Make sure you bookmark this page, because we'll be updating it throughout the draft.