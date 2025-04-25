Skip to Main Content

2025 NFL Draft trade tracker: Live updates, grades, analysis, draft order changes, Round 2 and 3 picks by team

Follow every 2024 NFL Draft trade live with results, analysis and grades

jaxson-dart.jpg
Getty Images

While it wasn't as active as previous first rounds, the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft did include some very interesting trades that included the Jaguars trading up to select receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. 

In exchange, the Browns received several draft picks that included a 2026 first-round pick. Cleveland also obtained the 36th overall pick and now own two of the first four picks in the second round. 

There were no other trades until the Giants traded back into the first round to select quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick. The Texans, who traded their first-round pick to the Giants, received three picks in return that included a 2026 third-rounder. 

Mere moments after that trade went down, the Falcons traded back into the first round and used the 26th overall pick to select pass rusher James Pearce Jr. While Pearce could end up being a good player, it's surprising that Atlanta would trade up to draft him after they had used their initial first round pick to draft fellow pass rusher Jalon Walker. Making this trade even more puzzling was the fact that the Falcons gave up their 2026 first round pick to the Rams. 

Thursday night ended with the Eagles trading up one spot with the Chiefs to select Jihaad Campbell, who is far and away the draft's top-ranked inside linebacker prospect. Last year, he filed the stat sheet with 117 tackles, 5.0 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. 

So, what's in store for Friday night in Rounds 2 and 3? We'll be keeping track of every trade that goes down in our live blog below. We've also included our instant grades for each trade. 

Make sure you bookmark this page, because we'll be updating it throughout the draft. 

Updates
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons acquire Rams' first round pick 

Falcons receive

  • 26th overall pick (James Pearce Jr.)
  • 101st overall pick (third round) 

Rams receive 

  • 46th overall pick (second round)
  • 242nd overall pick (seventh round)
  • 2026 first-round pick 
Bryan DeArdo
April 25, 2025, 3:02 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Giants trade back into the first round 

Giants receive:

  • 25th overall pick (QB Jaxson Dart) 

Texans receive:

  • 34th overall pick (second round)
  • 99th overall pick (third round) 
  • 2026 third-round pick 
Bryan DeArdo
April 25, 2025, 2:56 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns trade No. 2 overall pick to Jaguars 

Jaguars receive:

  • No. 2 overall pick (WR/DB Travis Hunter)
  • 104th overall pick (fourth round)
  •  200th overall pick (sixth round) 

Browns receive:

  • 5th overall pick (DL Mason Graham) 
  • 36th overall pick (second round)
  • 126th overall pick (fourth round)
  • 2026 first-round pick 
Bryan DeArdo
April 25, 2025, 12:18 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 8:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans, Browns swap late-round picks 

Browns receive

  • 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 166 overall)
  • 2027 fifth-round pick

Texans receive

  • 2025 sixth round pick (No. 179 overall)
  • 2025 sixth round pick (No. 216 overall) 
  • 2025 seventh round pick (No. 255 overall) 
Bryan DeArdo
April 24, 2025, 8:58 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 4:58 pm EDT
