Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: North Texas 3-6, SMU 7-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

North Texas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The North Texas Mean Green and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas is expected to lose this one by 16.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, North Texas came up short against UTSA and fell 37-29.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Ayo Adeyi, who rushed for 105 yards. Chandler Rogers also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, SMU had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 38.3 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They secured a 36-31 W over Rice.

It was another big night for Preston Stone, who rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries, and also threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

SMU's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Elijah Roberts and his 2.5 sacks.

North Texas has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season. As for SMU, their win was their third straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 7-2.

While only SMU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played North Texas.

Friday's contest might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Mean Green have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 180.7 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Mustangs struggle in that department as they've been averaging 174.1 per game. It's looking like Friday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

SMU is a big 16.5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 67.5 points.

Series History

SMU has won 7 out of their last 8 games against North Texas.