Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Clemson 7-4, South Carolina 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Clemson has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Clemson was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 31-20 victory over North Carolina.

Clemson relied on the efforts of Will Shipley, who rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown, and Cade Klubnik, who rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown. Phil Mafah and his 84 yards on the ground were also a key factor in Clemson's win.

Meanwhile, South Carolina waltzed into Saturday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They skirted past Kentucky 17-14. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

South Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Xavier Legette, who picked up 94 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Spencer Rattler, who threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-4. As for South Carolina, their win bumped their record up to 5-6.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Tigers have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 176.7 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Gamecocks , though, as they've been averaging only 87.6 per game. How will South Carolina fare against such a dominant running game? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Clemson and South Carolina were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but Clemson came up empty-handed after a 31-30 loss. Can Clemson avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Clemson is a solid 7-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 52 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clemson has won 6 out of their last 7 games against South Carolina.