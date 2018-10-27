How to watch Stanford vs. Washington St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Stanford vs. Washington State football game
Who's Playing
Stanford Cardinal (home) vs. Washington State Cougars (away)
Current records: Stanford 5-2-1; Washington St. 6-1-1
What to Know
On Saturday Stanford will take on Washington St. at 7:00 p.m. The MaxPreps rankings favor Stanford, but they won't be able to rely on this superior ranking alone to carry them to victory.
Stanford were able to grind out a solid victory over Arizona St. last week, winning 20-13. K.J. Costello was the offensive standout of the match for Stanford, as he passed for 231 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Washington St. had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 34-20 win over Oregon.
The last time the two teams met, Stanford were close but not close enough as they fell 21-24 to Washington St. Maybe Stanford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stanford Stadium, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.97
Prediction
The Cardinal are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cougars.
This season, Stanford are 4-2-0 against the spread. As for Washington St., they are 6-0-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 3 point favorite.
Series History
Washington St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stanford.
- 2017 - Washington State Cougars 24 vs. Stanford Cardinal 21
- 2016 - Stanford Cardinal 16 vs. Washington State Cougars 42
- 2015 - Washington State Cougars 28 vs. Stanford Cardinal 30
Watch This Game Live
-
