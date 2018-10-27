How to watch Stanford vs. Washington St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal (home) vs. Washington State Cougars (away)

Current records: Stanford 5-2-1; Washington St. 6-1-1

What to Know

On Saturday Stanford will take on Washington St. at 7:00 p.m. The MaxPreps rankings favor Stanford, but they won't be able to rely on this superior ranking alone to carry them to victory.

Stanford were able to grind out a solid victory over Arizona St. last week, winning 20-13. K.J. Costello was the offensive standout of the match for Stanford, as he passed for 231 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Washington St. had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 34-20 win over Oregon.

The last time the two teams met, Stanford were close but not close enough as they fell 21-24 to Washington St. Maybe Stanford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stanford Stadium, California

Stanford Stadium, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.97

Prediction

The Cardinal are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cougars.

This season, Stanford are 4-2-0 against the spread. As for Washington St., they are 6-0-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 3 point favorite.

Series History

Washington St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stanford.