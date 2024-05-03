The NBA is reportedly investigating Patrick Beverley's exchange with fans during the Milwaukee Bucks' 120-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers Thursday night, which eliminated them from the playoffs, per The Athletic. The league is also looking into Beverley's interaction with a media member while inside the locker room following the loss.

With a little more than two minutes left in the game Thursday night, Beverley could be seen on camera throwing a basketball at a group of fans sitting behind Milwaukee's bench, striking a fan in the head. Beverley then asked for the ball back, after which he fired it with significantly more force back in the fans' direction.

Beverley throwing the ball happened after a fan allegedly shouted, "Cancun ... Cancun on 3," as the Bucks were breaking their huddle after a timeout. Security stepped in, but Beverley and the fan continued to exchange words. Leading up to the Bucks guard throwing the ball twice, The Athletic reports that obscenities were shouted at Beverley, which led to the escalation of the situation.

Beverley responded to the video on social media, saying it was "not fair" and that the Bucks "asked for help all night" about one of the fans behind the bench.

Doc Rivers said he talked to Beverley about him throwing the ball, and while he understood that the fans were saying inappropriate things, that doesn't give him the right to do what he did.

"So we talked about that and then the ball-throwing incident," River said. "And he made the comment to me about what was being said back his way and I just said, 'I get it, but we're coaches and athletes, we're the entertainers or whatever we are, sometimes they can be in the wrong, but you just can't do those certain things.' And he knows that as well."

Beverley did not receive any discipline for his actions during the game but could face punishment now that the league is reviewing the matter. It also wasn't the only incident Beverley was involved in Thursday night. Following the loss, Beverley denied an ESPN producer, Malinda Adams, from joining in on his postgame media scrum because she did not subscribe to his podcast. After asking if she subscribes to his podcast, to which Adams replied she does not, Beverley said, "You can't interview me then, no disrespect." When Adams remained next to him, Beverley moved her microphone while asking, "Can you get that mic out of my face, please?" After she remained close to record the interview, Beverley then said, "Can you move that mic, please, or just get out the circle, please, for me? Please ma'am? You're not subscribed to my pod." After that, Adams then moved away.

Here's how the interaction unfolded:

With the league also looking into this incident, Beverley could receive a fine for refusing to talk to a media member. Adams took to social media on Friday to share that Beverley called her to apologize for the interaction. The Professional Basketball Writers Association also released a statement on the matter, condemning Beverley's behavior.

"The PBWA is extremely disappointed with the unprofessional conduct of Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley on Thursday night. Disrespecting and singling out a professional journalist who is merely trying to do her job is unacceptable. We are proud of the many strong working relationships our members have with players, coaches and executives throughout the league. And while heated moments happen and are expected in our business, this type of behavior is atypical and should not be a part of any workplace. We are please to hear that Beverley and the Bucks organization have apologized to ESPN's Malinda Adams. As Adams herself wrote on social media, "Kindness and grace always win."

Rivers said he also talked to Beverley about this incident, and was glad that he called without having to be told by the Bucks organization to do so.

"I did [have a conversation with Beverley]," Rivers said. "I did right away because that's not the Milwaukee way or the Bucks way. We're better than that. Pat feels awful about that. He also understands this is an emotional game and things happen. Unfortunately, you're judged immediately and he let the emotions get the better of him. So, I'm glad that he called, that didn't come from us. We talked about things you just can't do and so I'm glad that he called because that call came from him, not us telling him to make that call. That was good. I had not seen that interview. I just heard that that happened."

Beverley finished with six points, five assists and two rebounds while going 3-for-11 from the field as the Bucks were sent packing on Thursday night. He was excellent in Milwaukee's Game 5 win on Tuesday, putting up 13 points, 12 assists and two steals. The series was chippy at times, with Bucks big man Bobby Portis being ejected from Game 4 after getting into a shoving match with Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.

Long known for toeing the line between passion and chaos, Beverley clearly crossed the line with his behavior and will certainly pay a hefty price in some way. Any potential suspension would have to be served next season now that the Bucks have been eliminated from the playoffs. Beverley could also serve a suspension with a new team as the 35-year-old veteran will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.