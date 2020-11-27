Who's Playing

NC State @ Syracuse

Current Records: NC State 6-3; Syracuse 1-8

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange are 1-4 against the NC State Wolfpack since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. 'Cuse and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Carrier Dome. The Orange are limping into the contest on a six-game losing streak.

'Cuse suffered a grim 30 to nothing defeat to the Louisville Cardinals last Friday. 'Cuse was down 27 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB JaCobian Morgan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.33 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, NC State won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Liberty Flames 15-14. Among those leading the charge for the Wolfpack was RB Zonovan Knight, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Orange have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.50 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

'Cuse is now 1-8 while NC State sits at 6-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: 'Cuse enters the game having picked the ball off 11 times, good for seventh in the nation. Less enviably, NC State is 10th worst in the nation in thrown interceptions, having thrown 11 on the season. 'Cuse's secondary is poised to pounce all over the Wolfpack's passing game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

NC State have won four out of their last five games against Syracuse.