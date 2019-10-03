How to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. No. 3 Georgia (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 1-3-0; Georgia 4-0-0
What to Know
Georgia has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for an SEC battle as Georgia and Tennessee will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.
The Bulldogs and Notre Dame couldn't quite live up to the 59-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Georgia managed a 23-17 victory over Notre Dame. Among those leading the charge for Georgia was RB D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 45 points the game before, Tennessee faltered in their game two weeks ago. They suffered a grim 34-3 defeat to Florida. The Volunteers were down by 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Georgia's win lifted them to 4-0 while Tennessee's loss dropped them down to 1-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Volunteers are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 3 on the season. But the Bulldogs haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 25-point favorite against the Volunteers.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Tennessee and Georgia both have two wins in their last four games.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Georgia 38 vs. Tennessee 12
- Sep 30, 2017 - Georgia 41 vs. Tennessee 0
- Oct 01, 2016 - Tennessee 34 vs. Georgia 31
- Oct 10, 2015 - Tennessee 38 vs. Georgia 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
The Six Pack: Trusting Ohio State?
The Process bounced back nicely in Week 5, but do you dare follow again in Week 6?
-
Week 6: CFB odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 college football game 10,000 times
-
Week 6 SEC picks against the spread
The showdown in The Swamp headlines Week 6 in college football
-
Calling plays, Malzhn feels like himself
Malzahn's comfort is apparent, and the Tigers offense is humming better than it has in years
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Florida vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Georgia game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game