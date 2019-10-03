How to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. No. 3 Georgia (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 1-3-0; Georgia 4-0-0

What to Know

Georgia has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for an SEC battle as Georgia and Tennessee will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.

The Bulldogs and Notre Dame couldn't quite live up to the 59-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Georgia managed a 23-17 victory over Notre Dame. Among those leading the charge for Georgia was RB D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 45 points the game before, Tennessee faltered in their game two weeks ago. They suffered a grim 34-3 defeat to Florida. The Volunteers were down by 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Georgia's win lifted them to 4-0 while Tennessee's loss dropped them down to 1-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Volunteers are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 3 on the season. But the Bulldogs haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 25-point favorite against the Volunteers.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Tennessee and Georgia both have two wins in their last four games.