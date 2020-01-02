How to watch Tennessee vs. Indiana: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Tennessee

Current Records: Indiana 8-4; Tennessee 7-5

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Indiana Hoosiers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Tennessee and IU will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Taxslayer Bowl at TIAA Bank Field at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Volunteers are coming into the matchup hot, having won five in a row.

Tennessee had enough points to win and then some against the Vanderbilt Commodores five weeks ago, taking their contest 28-10. RB Eric Gray had a dynamite game for Tennessee; he rushed for three TDs and 246 yards on 25 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gray has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Gray's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but IU ultimately got the result they were hoping for five weeks ago. They won 44-41 over the Purdue Boilermakers. The Hoosiers' QB Peyton Ramsey was on fire, passing for three TDs and 337 yards on 39 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 42 yards.

The wins brought the Volunteers up to 7-5 and the Hoosiers to 8-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Volunteers enter the game with only 191.3 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 17th best in the nation. But the Hoosiers come into the contest boasting the 13th most passing yards per game in the nation at 308.7. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.29

Odds

The Volunteers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.