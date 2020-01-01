How to watch Tennessee vs. Indiana: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Tennessee vs. Indiana football game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Tennessee
Current Records: Indiana 8-4; Tennessee 7-5
What to Know
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Indiana Hoosiers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Tennessee and IU will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Taxslayer Bowl at TIAA Bank Field at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Volunteers are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores four weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as Tennessee wrapped it up with a 28-10 win. RB Eric Gray was an one-man wrecking crew for Tennessee, rushing for three TDs and 246 yards on 25 carries. This was the first time Gray has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Gray's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but IU ultimately got the result they were hoping for four weeks ago. They won 44-41 over the Purdue Boilermakers. QB Peyton Ramsey had a stellar game for the Hoosiers as he passed for three TDs and 337 yards on 39 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 42 yards.
The Volunteers are now 7-5 while the Hoosiers sit at 8-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Volunteers enter the matchup with only 191.3 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 17th best in the nation. But the Hoosiers rank 13th in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 308.7 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Volunteers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 52
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
2019-20 bowl odds, bets, sims, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
Alabama vs. Michigan, Citrus Bowl pick
A playoff-caliber matchup in a non-playoff game is still a must-watch bowl
-
2020 Rose Bowl odds, top expert picks
West Coast handicapper Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Oregon Ducks.
-
2020 Outback Bowl odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the 2020 Outback Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Citrus Bowl odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's top computer model simulated the 2020 Citrus Bowl 10,000 times.
-
New Year's Day bowl games, predictions
Against-the-spread picks and breakdowns for the Citrus Bowl, Outback Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar...
-
Florida takes down UVa in Orange Bowl
The Gators were in control most of the way as they earned a second straight New Year's Six...
-
Fiesta Bowl: Clemson edges Ohio State
No. 3 Clemson trailed at halftime for the first time in 15 but edged No. 2 Ohio State on a...
-
Auburn vs. Minnesota live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Auburn vs. Minnesota football game