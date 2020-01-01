How to watch Tennessee vs. Indiana: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Tennessee

Current Records: Indiana 8-4; Tennessee 7-5

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Indiana Hoosiers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Tennessee and IU will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Taxslayer Bowl at TIAA Bank Field at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Volunteers are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores four weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as Tennessee wrapped it up with a 28-10 win. RB Eric Gray was an one-man wrecking crew for Tennessee, rushing for three TDs and 246 yards on 25 carries. This was the first time Gray has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Gray's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but IU ultimately got the result they were hoping for four weeks ago. They won 44-41 over the Purdue Boilermakers. QB Peyton Ramsey had a stellar game for the Hoosiers as he passed for three TDs and 337 yards on 39 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 42 yards.

The Volunteers are now 7-5 while the Hoosiers sit at 8-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Volunteers enter the matchup with only 191.3 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 17th best in the nation. But the Hoosiers rank 13th in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 308.7 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 52

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.