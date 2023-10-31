Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Buffalo 3-5, Toledo 7-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

Buffalo is 3-0 against Toledo since October of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Glass Bowl. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Buffalo was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They enjoyed a cozy 24-6 victory over Kent State.

Meanwhile, Toledo entered their tilt with Miami of Ohio with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. Toledo managed a 21-17 victory over Miami of Ohio last Saturday.

Dequan Finn was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Buffalo has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 3-5 record this season. As for Toledo, their victory was their third straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 7-1.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

Buffalo beat Toledo 34-27 when the teams last played back in October of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Buffalo since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Toledo is a big 15.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo has won all of the games they've played against Toledo in the last 5 years.