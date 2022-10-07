Who's Playing

No. 11 Utah @ No. 18 UCLA

Current Records: Utah 4-1; UCLA 5-0

What to Know

The Utah Utes are 5-1 against the UCLA Bruins since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Utes and UCLA will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Utah and UCLA will really light up the scoreboard.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Utah on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Oregon State Beavers with a sharp 42-16 win. Utah's QB Cameron Rising was on fire, passing for three TDs and 199 yards on 25 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 73 yards.

The Utes' defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. CB Clark Phillips III picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Bruins beat the Washington Huskies 40-32 on Friday. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a stellar game for UCLA as he passed for three TDs and 315 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 53 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Thompson-Robinson this season.

The Utes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Utah is now 4-1 while UCLA sits at 5-0. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah enters the matchup with only two passing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the nation. As for UCLA, they rank sixth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 80.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won five out of their last six games against UCLA.