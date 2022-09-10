Who's Playing
Boston College @ Virginia Tech
Current Records: Boston College 0-1; Virginia Tech 0-1
Last Season Records: Virginia Tech 6-7; Boston College 6-6
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Boston College Eagles and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
BC might have drawn first blood against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week, but it was RU who got the last laugh. The Eagles lost 22-21 to the Scarlet Knights. A silver lining for BC was the play of WR Zay Flowers, who caught ten passes for two TDs and 117 yards.
Speaking of close games: the point spread favored Virginia Tech last Friday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Virginia Tech as they fell 20-17 to the Old Dominion Monarchs. The losing side was boosted by RB Keshawn King, who picked up 111 yards on the ground on 19 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia Tech have won four out of their last seven games against Boston College.
- Nov 05, 2021 - Boston College 17 vs. Virginia Tech 3
- Oct 17, 2020 - Virginia Tech 40 vs. Boston College 14
- Aug 31, 2019 - Boston College 35 vs. Virginia Tech 28
- Nov 03, 2018 - Boston College 31 vs. Virginia Tech 21
- Oct 07, 2017 - Virginia Tech 23 vs. Boston College 10
- Sep 17, 2016 - Virginia Tech 49 vs. Boston College 0
- Oct 31, 2015 - Virginia Tech 26 vs. Boston College 10