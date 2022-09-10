Who's Playing

Boston College @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Boston College 0-1; Virginia Tech 0-1

Last Season Records: Virginia Tech 6-7; Boston College 6-6

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Boston College Eagles and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

BC might have drawn first blood against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week, but it was RU who got the last laugh. The Eagles lost 22-21 to the Scarlet Knights. A silver lining for BC was the play of WR Zay Flowers, who caught ten passes for two TDs and 117 yards.

Speaking of close games: the point spread favored Virginia Tech last Friday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Virginia Tech as they fell 20-17 to the Old Dominion Monarchs. The losing side was boosted by RB Keshawn King, who picked up 111 yards on the ground on 19 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech have won four out of their last seven games against Boston College.