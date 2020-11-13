Who's Playing

No. 9 Miami (FL) @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Miami (FL) 6-1; Virginia Tech 4-3

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Lane Stadium/Worsham Field at noon ET on Saturday. They are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Miami (FL) ran circles around the NC State Wolfpack on Friday, and the extra yardage (620 yards vs. 410 yards) paid off. The Hurricanes narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past NC State 44-41. The win came about even with Miami (FL) handicapping themselves with 109 penalty yards. QB D'Eriq King had a dynamite game for Miami (FL); he passed for five TDs and 430 yards on 41 attempts in addition to picking up 105 yards on the ground. This was the first time King has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Special teams collected 14 points for Miami (FL). K Jose Borregales delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Virginia Tech Hokies as they fell 38-35 to the Liberty Flames on Saturday. This was hardly the result the Hokies or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 16.5 points over Liberty heading into this contest. Virginia Tech might have lost, but man -- QB Hendon Hooker was a total machine. He passed for three TDs and 217 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 156 yards.

Miami (FL)'s win lifted them to 6-1 while Virginia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. Virginia Tech has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 37.29 points per game. We'll see if Miami (FL) can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hokies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Miami (FL) have won three out of their last five games against Virginia Tech.