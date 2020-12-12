Who's Playing

Virginia @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Virginia 5-4; Virginia Tech 4-6

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Virginia Cavaliers will be on the road. Virginia and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while Virginia Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.

Virginia decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 110 penalty yards. They walked away with a 43-32 victory over the Boston College Eagles. Virginia's QB Brennan Armstrong did his thing and passed for one TD and 287 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 130 yards. This was the first time Armstrong has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Special teams collected 13 points for Virginia. K Brian Delaney delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Hokies were pulverized by the Clemson Tigers 45-10 last week. Virginia Tech was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Braxton Burmeister wasn't much of a difference maker for Virginia Tech; Burmeister fumbled the ball once with only 127 yards passing.

Virginia is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Virginia is now 5-4 while Virginia Tech sits at 4-6. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers are stumbling into the contest with the second most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 314.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Virginia, Virginia Tech ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 32 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.00

Odds

The Hokies are a 3-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia Tech have won four out of their last five games against Virginia.