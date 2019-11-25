How to watch W. Michigan vs. N. Illinois: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Western Michigan Broncos (home) vs. Northern Illinois Huskies (away)
Current records: W. Michigan 6-5-1; N. Illinois 7-4-1
What to Know
W. Michigan are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34.45 points per game before their next contest. They will square off against N. Illinois at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, W. Michigan now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
W. Michigan fought the good fight in their overtime game last Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They and Ball St. were almost perfectly matched up, but they suffered an agonizing 41-42 loss. A silver lining for W. Michigan was the play of LeVante Bellamy, who rushed for 213 yards and 1 touchdown on 35 carries.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their match last week, N. Illinois were humbled. N. Illinois didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 7-13 to Miami (Ohio). N. Illinois's low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the match before.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Waldo Stadium, Michigan
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.94
Prediction
The Huskies are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Broncos.
This season, W. Michigan are 2-8-0 against the spread. As for N. Illinois, they are 5-5-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 5.5 point favorite.
Series History
N. Illinois have won 2 out of their last 3 games against W. Michigan.
- 2017 - Northern Illinois Huskies 35 vs. Western Michigan Broncos 31
- 2016 - Western Michigan Broncos 45 vs. Northern Illinois Huskies 30
- 2015 - Northern Illinois Huskies 27 vs. Western Michigan Broncos 19
Weather
The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 33 degrees.
