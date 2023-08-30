Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Elon 0-0, Wake Forest 0-0

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

The Elon Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Looking back to last season, Elon had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 8-4 record. Similarly, Wake Forest finished a solid 7-5 in the regular season last year, and they capped off their season with a 27-17 win in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Wake Forest has won both of the games they've played against Elon in the last 8 years.