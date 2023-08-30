Who's Playing
Elon Phoenix @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Current Records: Elon 0-0, Wake Forest 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Elon Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Looking back to last season, Elon had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 8-4 record. Similarly, Wake Forest finished a solid 7-5 in the regular season last year, and they capped off their season with a 27-17 win in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Series History
Wake Forest has won both of the games they've played against Elon in the last 8 years.
- Sep 21, 2019 - Wake Forest 49 vs. Elon 7
- Sep 03, 2015 - Wake Forest 41 vs. Elon 3