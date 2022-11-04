Who's Playing

Michigan State @ No. 14 Illinois

Current Records: Michigan State 3-5; Illinois 7-1

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Memorial Stadium. Illinois has a defense that allows only 8.88 points per game, so MSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Fighting Illini on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 26-9 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The squad ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. RB Chase Brown continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for one TD and 149 yards on 32 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Illinois' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. DB Sydney Brown picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, MSU was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 29-7 walloping at the Michigan Wolverines' hands. Michigan State's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Keon Coleman, who caught five passes for one TD and 155 yards.

Illinois is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Fighting Illini's victory brought them up to 7-1 while the Spartans' defeat pulled them down to 3-5. Illinois is 5-1 after wins this season, and MSU is 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Illinois have won both of the games they've played against Michigan State in the last eight years.