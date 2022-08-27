Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Illinois

Last Season Records: Illinois 5-7; Wyoming 7-6

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off at 4 p.m. ET Aug. 27 at Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Illinois (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. While Wyoming was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Illini ranked 205th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 156.2 on average (bottom 158%). Wyomings had an even harder time: they were 194th worst when it came to passing yards per game last season, with the squad coming up with only 162.7 on average (bottom 149%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Illinois is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 10-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.