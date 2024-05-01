Tuesday night in Milwaukee, tempers flared as both benches cleared in a brawl in a game the Brewers eventually won over the Rays, 8-2. The two main combatants were reliever Abner Uribe of the Brewers and Rays center fielder Jose Siri, but Brewers ace Freddy Peralta and manager Pat Murphy had earlier been ejected and now this foursome have all received suspensions.

Uribe has been suspended for six games with Peralta getting five and Murphy taking a two-game hit. On the Rays' end, Siri has been suspended for three games, the league announced Wednesday. All four were also fined.

Here's the brawl:

Siri homered earlier in the game Tuesday and was later hit by a Peralta pitch. That pitch was deemed intentional by the umpiring crew, triggering an ejection of Peralta and Brewers manager Murphy, thus leading to their suspensions.

"How many homers did I give up in seven years? A lot, and I never did something after," Peralta said (MLB.com). "It's my first time I got ejected from a game in seven seasons and there's no reason for me to hit him."

As for the fracas itself, here's what Uribe and Siri had to say, via MLB.com:

"There were some words shared that didn't have much to do with the game that probably shouldn't have been shared there in that exchange," Uribe said. "When I went to first base, I just went there normal, and he kind of hit me on the shoulder," Siri said. "So I asked him why did he do that? And he just said, 'Because I felt like it.'"

Uribe and Peralta are appealing their suspensions, according to Bally Sports Wisconsin's Sophia Minnaert. Siri, who was held out of the lineup Wednesday due to soreness in the thigh area where he was hit by the pitch, will also appeal his, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin. Murphy began serving his suspension Wednesday, with associate manager Rickie Weeks taking his place in the dugout.

The Rays and Brewers play again Wednesday early afternoon and that'll be the last time this season, unless both made the World Series.