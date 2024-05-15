The Colorado Rockies extended the majors' longest active winning streak on Wednesday afternoon, routing the San Diego Padres by an 8-0 final (box score) to secure their seventh consecutive victory.

The Rockies, now 15-28, jumped out to an early lead on Wednesday, plating three runs in the second and another two in the third to give them what proved to be an insurmountable advantage. Three Colorado hitters recorded multiple knocks: veterans Jake Cave and Jacob Stallings, and rookie Jordan Beck, who launched his first career home run as part of a three-hit afternoon.

Beck entered the season ranked by CBS Sports as the third-best prospect in the Rockies system. He had struggled in his introduction to the big leagues, however, beginning his career with a 9 for 47 stretch that had him sporting an 11 OPS+ coming into play on Wednesday.

Pitching-wise, the Rockies were paced by starter Austin Gomber. He recorded a quality start, holding the Padres to no runs on two hits and two walks across six innings. Relievers Justin Lawrence, Nick Mears, and Peter Lambert combined for three shutout frames to close it out.

As for the Padres, they were on the receiving end of boos on Wednesday as they dropped to 23-23 on the year. Such is life when you get swept at home by a last-place team. "We're fully deserving of it, if we're playing that poorly," starter Michael King told reporters.

While the Rockies' seven-game winning streak isn't among the 10 longest in franchise history -- on two occasions, Colorado has notched 11 wins in a row -- it does represent their longest since 2019. Those Rockies won eight consecutive, from May 26 until June 2. Meanwhile, these Rockies will have Thursday off. They'll resume their schedule, and attempt to extend their winning streak to eight on Friday, when they begin a three-game set in San Francisco against the Giants.