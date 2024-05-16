New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge tied a single-game franchise record on Wednesday night in yet another win against the Minnesota Twins (NYY 4, MIN 0). Judge recorded four extra-base hits, including his 11th home run and his first career three-double outing. Take a look:

Judge, 32, entered Wednesday's contest batting .236/.370/.490 (144 OPS+) with the aforementioned 10 home runs and a pair of stolen bases. His contributions had been worth an estimated 1.5 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball-Reference's calculations. Judge had been particularly warm as of late, hitting for a .317/.451/.707 slash line in 12 games to begin May.

Judge's history-matching game is the 28th in Yankees franchise history, according to Stathead's database. It's the first since … well, last September, when Judge notched four extra-base hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In turn, Judge is the fourth Yankees player to ever have multiple such games, joining Lou Gehrig (five), Joe DiMaggio (five), and Babe Ruth (two).

Some other notable Yankees who have accomplished the feat once include such luminaries as Alex Rodriguez, Roger Maris, Joe Gordon, and Hideki Matsui, and Snuffy Stirnweiss, a three-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star with an evidently insatiable appetite for tobacco products.

The Yankees now have a 29-15 record on the season, putting them in first place in the American League East, a half-game up on the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees' dominance against the Twins, which dates back decades now, has seen them amass a 119-44 record in their last 163 contests against Minnesota. That includes games that were held during the postseason.