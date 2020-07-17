Watch Now: NCAA Issues New Installment On Return To Sports Guidelines ( 1:15 )

Indiana has paused voluntary workouts for football after six members of its team tested positive for COVID-19. The temporary halt in workouts is only for the football team, the university said in a statement, and all other activity for resumed sports, including men's and women's basketball, can continue. Per the school's statement, each positive test will be subject to contact tracing measures and quarantined until further notice.

The statement did not mention whether any of the members of the team required hospitalization.

Indiana began bringing players back for voluntary workouts on June 15. The school shared last week that it had administered nearly 300 tests within its athletic department with only four positives.

In all, more than 10 Football Bowl Subdivision programs, including fellow Big Ten member Ohio State, have been forced to suspend workouts since returning to campus in June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, the NCAA and Power Five conferences released minimum COVID-19 testing guidelines that will last throughout the 2020 college football season. Among the recommendations from the NCAA are daily self-health checks, the use of face coverings and adherence to social distancing guidelines during training, testing strategies before the season, during the regular season and during the postseason, testing and results within 72 hours in "high risk" sports (including football) and adherence to local health standards.