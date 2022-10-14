Who's Playing

Maryland @ Indiana

Current Records: Maryland 4-2; Indiana 3-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Maryland Terrapins will be on the road. Maryland and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Terrapins are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Maryland was not quite the Purdue Boilermakers' equal in the second half when they met last week. Maryland fell just short of Purdue by a score of 31-29. That makes it the first time this season Maryland has let down their home crowd. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who passed for three TDs and 315 yards on 38 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Tagovailoa's 68-yard touchdown toss to TE Corey Dyches in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, IU was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 31-10 punch to the gut against the Michigan Wolverines. This contest was a close 10-10 at the break, but unfortunately for the Hoosiers it sure didn't stay that way. QB Connor Bazelak had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.23 yards per passing attempt.

This next game looks promising for the Terrapins, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Maryland at 4-2 and IU at 3-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Maryland ranks 26th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 15 on the season. As for the Hoosiers, they come into the matchup boasting the 32nd fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at five.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last seven games against Maryland.