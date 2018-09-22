Indiana vs. Michigan St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan State football game
Who's Playing
Indiana Hoosiers (home) vs. Michigan State Spartans (away)
Current records: Indiana 3-0; Michigan St. 1-1
What to Know
Michigan St. have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Indiana on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Indiana will be strutting in after a win while Michigan St. will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Michigan St. were close but not close enough two weeks ago as they fell 13-16 to Arizona St. Cody White and Brian Lewerke were two go-getters for Michigan St. despite the loss. The former caught passes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter passed for 314 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Indiana were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They put the hurt on Ball St. with a sharp 38-10 victory. With Indiana ahead 24-3 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
Michigan St.'s loss took them down to 1-1 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 3-0. In their victory, Indiana relied heavily on Stevie Scott, who rushed for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns. Michigan St. will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Spartans are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Hoosiers.
Last season, Indiana were 3-7-2 against the spread. As for Michigan St., they were 8-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Michigan St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Indiana.
- 2017 - Michigan State Spartans 17 vs. Indiana Hoosiers 9
- 2016 - Indiana Hoosiers 24 vs. Michigan State Spartans 21
- 2015 - Michigan State Spartans 52 vs. Indiana Hoosiers 26
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Florida at Tennessee pick, live stream
One of the fiercest rivalries in college football takes place Saturday night on Rocky Top
-
Georgia controls game vs. Missouri
Smart was frustrated with the Bulldogs 'undisciplined' play on Saturday on the road
-
Nebraska hits 'the bottom' with blowout
Nebraska were heavy underdogs coming into this game, but this game ended up worse than exp...
-
Stanford vs. Oregon odds, picks and bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Stanford football
-
Week 4: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 4 all Saturday long
-
Florida vs. Tennessee odds, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday’s Florida vs. Tennessee game 10,000 times