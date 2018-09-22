Indiana vs. Michigan St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan State football game

Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers (home) vs. Michigan State Spartans (away)

Current records: Indiana 3-0; Michigan St. 1-1

What to Know

Michigan St. have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Indiana on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Indiana will be strutting in after a win while Michigan St. will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Michigan St. were close but not close enough two weeks ago as they fell 13-16 to Arizona St. Cody White and Brian Lewerke were two go-getters for Michigan St. despite the loss. The former caught passes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter passed for 314 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indiana were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They put the hurt on Ball St. with a sharp 38-10 victory. With Indiana ahead 24-3 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Michigan St.'s loss took them down to 1-1 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 3-0. In their victory, Indiana relied heavily on Stevie Scott, who rushed for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns. Michigan St. will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Stadium, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Spartans are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Hoosiers.

Last season, Indiana were 3-7-2 against the spread. As for Michigan St., they were 8-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Michigan St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Indiana.

  • 2017 - Michigan State Spartans 17 vs. Indiana Hoosiers 9
  • 2016 - Indiana Hoosiers 24 vs. Michigan State Spartans 21
  • 2015 - Michigan State Spartans 52 vs. Indiana Hoosiers 26
