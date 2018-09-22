Indiana vs. Michigan St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers (home) vs. Michigan State Spartans (away)

Current records: Indiana 3-0; Michigan St. 1-1

What to Know

Michigan St. have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Indiana on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Indiana will be strutting in after a win while Michigan St. will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Michigan St. were close but not close enough two weeks ago as they fell 13-16 to Arizona St. Cody White and Brian Lewerke were two go-getters for Michigan St. despite the loss. The former caught passes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter passed for 314 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indiana were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They put the hurt on Ball St. with a sharp 38-10 victory. With Indiana ahead 24-3 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Michigan St.'s loss took them down to 1-1 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 3-0. In their victory, Indiana relied heavily on Stevie Scott, who rushed for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns. Michigan St. will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Indiana

Memorial Stadium, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Spartans are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Hoosiers.

Last season, Indiana were 3-7-2 against the spread. As for Michigan St., they were 8-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Michigan St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Indiana.