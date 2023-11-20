Texas A&M moved on from head coach Jimbo Fisher last week, even though there was $76 million remaining on his contract. The school hired Fisher to a 10-year deal in 2017 and current athletic director Ross Bjork reworked the deal following the 2020 season. However, the Aggies have lost at least four games in every year except 2020, finishing with a 45-25 record in nearly six seasons under Fisher. He won a national championship and three ACC titles at Florida State, but he was not able to turn high-ranked recruiting classes into on-field success in College Station.

Top Texas A&M head coaching candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential candidate is Mike Elko, the head football coach at Duke. In his 25th year of coaching, Elko has worked his way up the ranks, spending time as an assistant in Division III, at the FCS level and with Group of Five and Power Five programs. He landed in College Station the same year as Fisher and saw the team's defense improve each of the four years he was the coordinator. After ranking third, nationally, in points allowed in the 2021 season, Elko got his first head coaching opportunity with the Blue Devils in 2022.

He wasted little time in turning around that program as Duke won nine games last year, including a Bowl win. That was the program's most since 2013, and Elko helped the Blue Devils reach as high as No. 16 in this year's AP Poll, their highest since 1971. Elko also checks the box of having a track record of player development that Bjork is looking for, as over a dozen players he coached at A&M made their way to the NFL. Elko either coached or recruited much of A&M's current defensive players, so he'd be a popular pick in the locker room, but it remains to be seen if that will influence Bjork's decision on him being the Aggies' next head coach.

Another name on the list is a familiar one to the coaching carousel and to SEC fans, Lane Kiffin. The 48-year-old has a 31-15 record with the Rebels, including a top-15 finish and Sugar Bowl appearance in 2021. He is one of the top quarterback coaches and offensive play-callers in the country, and his personality attracts some of the top recruits in the country.

He has experience on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, was successful at Florida Atlantic and has put Ole Miss in contention in the SEC West several times. Kiffin drew interest from Auburn last season before ultimately signing a six-year contract extension to stay at Ole Miss. Texas A&M has proven that it does not mind spending money though, which is why Kiffin's name is still near the top of the coaching hot board. See more candidates at GigEm247.

