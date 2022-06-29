Texas continued its momentum on the recruiting trail Wednesday, picking up a commitment from five-star receiver Johntay Cook II. In choosing Texas over Michigan and Oregon, Cook becoming the ninth addition to the Longhorns' class since No. 1 overall prospect Arch Manning committed on June 23.

Cook is ranked the No. 36 overall prospect and No. 6 receiver in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports Composite and is the Longhorns' third receiver commitment of the class. As a junior at Desoto High School, Cook caught 38 passes for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns for a team that finished 11-3. As a sophomore in 2020, he caught 43 balls for 690 yards and 10 touchdowns for a 10-2 squad.

"Honestly, I'm ready to come home," Cook told Horns247. "It's just the right fit for me. I couldn't go wrong. Coach Sark is an offensive genius. Texas has been loving me since day one. Since the new staff got in there, it's been constant love. As soon as coach Marion got in there, it was like I've known him for two years. It's the best situation for me."

The Arch Manning effect

Texas' 2023 class ranks No. 2 nationally (behind Ohio State) following the avalanche of commitments sparked by Manning's announcement last week. As one of the most highly sought quarterback prospects in a generation, Manning has helped create a torrent of excitement around coach Steve Sarkisian's program.

"With Arch Manning, nobody is going to be able to fool with me and him," Cook told Horns247. "Freshman year I'll have Quinn Ewers, so I'm arguably going to have the best two quarterbacks in college football."

Of the Longhorns' 17 known commitments in the Class of 2023, nine have come in the six days since Manning announced he was picking Texas. Of that group, Cook stands out as the highest-ranked offensive player. Five-star safety Derek Williams highlights the defensive players who have committed to the Longhorns following Manning's commitment.

Cook's scouting report

Cook has also stood out as a track and field star at Desoto with triple jump and long jump as his top disciplines. Here is the full scouting report on his game from Chris Singletary: