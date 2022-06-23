Arch Manning, the No. 1-ranked player in 247Sports' Class of 2023, made huge waves Thursday by ending his whirlwind recruitment and announcing his commitment to Texas over Georgia and Alabama. Manning, the nephew of legendary quarterbacks Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, has been the most sought-after recruiting prospect since the days of Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

"Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm," Arch Manning announced in a tweet.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal caller from Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Manning has thrown for 6,307 yards, 81 touchdowns and has rushed for 19 more scores in three high school seasons. He is one of only three prospects to ever receive a perfect 1.0000 rating in the 247Sports Composite, joining another pair of Texas quarterbacks in Vince Young and Quinn Ewers.

Cooper Petanga, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, believes Manning not only has "all the physical tools desired at the quarterback position" but also displays "exceptional intuition and awareness, showing the ability to command and navigate the game at a very high level."

The commitment of Manning, who just took his official visit to Texas over the weekend, continues a trend of Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian clearly making UT a destination for high-profile recruits. Sark has recently reeled in Ewers, the ex-Ohio State quarterback and former five-star recruit, tight end Jahleel Billingsley and several other stars to Austin, Texas, as he efforts to replenish a depleted roster.

With Ewers already in-house and four-star Maalik Murphy, the No. 12 signal caller in the Class of 2022, also in the quarterback room, there will likely be a significant competition for the starting gig in 2023 no matter how successful Ewers is during the upcoming season, his first on the field with the Longhorns.

Working under Alabama coach Nick Saban, Texas' second-year coach clearly saw the path to success is through acquiring premier talent and having that talent compete with as many top-tier players as possible in practice. Stacking quarterbacks -- and all high-profile players -- on top of each other creates a culture of competition that is championship teams need.

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.

