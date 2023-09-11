Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen was hospitalized Sunday after suffering an undisclosed medical episode at approximately 12:40 p.m. ET at the Wildcats' football complex, the school announced. Details of the incident have not been released as of Sunday evening.

"He is currently in good condition at UK Chandler Hospital, while doctors and medical personnel continue to monitor him, and is expected to be released Monday," the school announced via a press release. "Out of respect for his privacy and that of his family, we will have no additional comment at this time."

Coen is in his second stint as the offensive coordinator of the Wildcats. He was hired by Mark Stoops prior to the 2021 season and helped the Wildcats thrive under then-starting quarterback Will Levis. His success with Levis and Stoops in 2021 vaulted him to the NFL where he served as offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams for one season. He re-joined the Kentucky staff in January.

Kentucky is currently 2-0 in 2023. The Wildcats erupted with 44 points in the 44-14 win over Ball State in Week 1 before topping Eastern Kentucky 28-17 on Saturday in a game that saw the offense average 6.79 yards per play. Coen's status for the Week 3 matchup vs. Akron at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky, is unknown at this time.